Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream and how to watch the Premier League from anywhere today

Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream

Manchester United vs Aston Villa is available to watch in the US on Peacock TV, which starts at just $4.99 a month. The non-UK-televised Premier League clash is also streaming on FuboTV in Canada, and Optus Sport in Australia. Use a VPN to watch from anywhere, if you happen to be travelling away from home today. Full details on how to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa today just below.

USA: Man United vs Aston Villa live stream Peacock TV (opens in new tab)

CAN: Man United vs Aston Villa live stream FuboTV (opens in new tab)

AUS: Man United vs Aston Villa live stream Optus Sport (opens in new tab)

Watch your stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream: match preview

Manchester United and Aston Villa are two of the Premier League's most historic clubs, but Sunday's meeting between the teams will be full of intrigue in this season's hotly contested race for European football. United seem well set for a Champions League spot, but with the top-flight's most in-form team snapping at their heels, Erik ten Hag's side will have to keep their wits about them. You can never relax when Unai Emery's about.

An FA Cup final away from winning a cup double in his first season, Erik ten Hag would probably say his maiden Old Trafford campaign would edge towards the positive, despite constant inconsistency. United's Europa League capitulation at Sevilla 10 days ago remains front of mind for the Dutchman, despite his side's penalty shootout defeat of Brighton to reach the FA Cup final last weekend. Losing a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Tottenham in midweek only added to the increasing ennui. His high-intensity style has worked, but there remain ghosts of seasons past whenever the pressure is on, with the 7-0 defeat to Liverpool and 6-3 to future FA Cup final opponents Manchester City particularly difficult to swallow. First-choice centre-back pair Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez remain absent, but Luke Shaw deputised impressively against Brighton. Champions League qualification was the goal before the season started and it remains in their hands, with Marcus Rashford the man most likely to get them over the line.

Aston Villa have been breaking record after record since Unai Emery replaced Steven Gerrard at the beginning of November. Villa have scored in each of the 20 games Emery has taken charge of – the only Prem team to have done so – while their five-game winning run from mid-March equalled their best in the top flight since 1998. Superbly set up by Emery in a 4-2-3-1 formation with inverted wingers Jacob Ramsey and captain John McGinn cutting inside to make merry, Villa have taken 26 points from a possible 30 and are not only within touching distance from European football next season, but a win against rivals United would keep them in the hunt for what would have been an impossible Champions League qualification earlier this term. Ollie Watkins has exploded under Emery, scoring 11 in his last 14 games but it was the equally rejuvenated Tyrone Mings who got the game's only goal in Tuesday's 1-0 home defeat to Fulham. Villarreal manager when the Yellow Submarine beat United in the 2021 Europa League final, Emery loves facing United, too.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa kicks off at 3pm BST / 10am EDT at Old Trafford on Sunday 30th April. Make sure you know how to watch a Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream from anywhere today.

USA: Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

EPL soccer fans in the US can watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa on Peacock TV, which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a football-friendly VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

(opens in new tab) Manchester United vs Aston Villa Peacock TV Premium $4.99/month (opens in new tab)

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live EPL soccer games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa: live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Premier League. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch Premier League live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console, and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. Score 3 months extra free with this deal (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN for Manchester United vs Aston Villa

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Manchester United vs Aston Villa in the Premier League, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream!

Can I watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa in the UK?

Sadly, Manchester United vs Aston Villa will not be televised in the UK, though you can keep up-to-date with the game with live commentary from BBC Radio 5Live (opens in new tab) and via the BBC Sport website (opens in new tab).

Don't forget: Australian, US, and Canadian fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock the live streams on Optus Sport, Peacock TV (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab).

Our expert verdict on the best OLED TVs

Watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa in Canada

FuboTV has the exclusive rights to broadcast all 380 Premier League 2022/23 matches in Canada, which of course includes Manchester United vs Aston Villa. Watch live on the FuboTV app, the FuboTV website, or via compatible smart TVs and set-top boxes.

A subscription to FuboTV (opens in new tab) costs CA$24.99 per month, CA$59.97 for three months, or CA$199.99 for a full year. No contract, no fuss.

Use a VPN to watch FuboTV from abroad (opens in new tab) while travelling outside Canada.

(opens in new tab) Man U vs Aston Villa Watch all Premier League games (opens in new tab)

FuboTV has the rights to every Premier League 2022/23 live stream, plus Serie A soccer as well. It costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$199.99 for the year. There's a FuboTV app available on most smart platforms.

Watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Manchester United vs Aston Villa, along with every 2022/23 Premier League game. The service costs AU$24.99 monthly, but existing Optus customers can get it for AU$6.99 per month.

Stuck outside Oz? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your local Premier League live stream without being blocked.

(opens in new tab) Manchester United vs Aston Villa | Watch EPL for AU$25/month (opens in new tab)

Watch a Premier League 2022/23 live stream and more on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Global Manchester United vs Aston Villa kick-off times

UK: 2pm

2pm Central Europe: 3pm

3pm USA (EDT/PDT): 9am / 6am

9am / 6am Australia: 11pm

11pm New Zealand: 1am (Sunday)

All times 3pm BST (UK time) unless otherwise stated

Sunday 30th April

AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds United, 2pm

Fulham vs Manchester City, 2pm

Manchester United vs Aston Villa, 2pm

Newcastle United vs Southampton, 2pm

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur. 4.30pm