How to watch Ireland vs Wales: live stream Six Nations 2024 online

Wales will have to beat Ireland in Dublin for the first time in 12 years on Saturday, if they mean to upset the apple cart and deny the hosts' procedural march towards the 2024 Six Nations championship and second successive Grand Slam.

Saturday's Ireland vs Wales match at the 2024 Six Nations is free to watch on ITV in the UK and RTÉ in Ireland. Peacock TV and DAZN are the live streamers in the USA and Canada respectively. Down Under, it's Stan Sport in Australia and Sky Sport in New Zealand. And you can use a VPN to watch your chosen stream from wherever you are in the world.

Ireland vs Wales live stream: Preview

This round three game of the 2024 Six Nations between Ireland and Wales will take place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. The start time is at 2.15pm GMT (9.45am ET / 6.15am PT) on Saturday 24th February, which is 1.15am AEDT in Australia on Sunday morning.

After destroying France in their own backyard and then dismantling Italy a fortnight ago, it's getting harder and harder to imagine Andy Farrell's men being stopped from going five from five. It won't entirely remedy the hurt they suffered by once again crashing out of last year's Rugby World Cup in the quarter-finals, but the precision, power and panache with which this side plays is proving way too much for their Northern hemisphere opponents to handle.

Losses by a single point in Scotland and two against England suggest Warren Gatland is very close to getting his Wales team to start properly gelling. Those defeats were hard to take, but the Dragons' combination of grizzled experience (George North, Josh Adams) and exciting youth (Cameron Winnett, 21-year-old captain Dafydd Jenkins) are looking better by the game. An unlikely win in Dublin on Saturday would be a massive stride for this team in transition.

You can watch all 2024 Six Nations games online for FREE, including this one. So keep reading to discover where to live stream Ireland vs Wales in your country and from anywhere in the world.

Free Ireland vs Wales live streams

This and every Six Nations game will be shown for free in the UK and Ireland.

In the UK, the free Ireland vs Wales live stream is on ITVX. While in Ireland it will be streamed for free on RTÉ Player.

If you're outside of the UK or Ireland this weekend, you can always try using a VPN to get around geo-restrictions that you'll face when overseas. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's really easy to use, fantastic at unblocking restricted streams and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee in case you change your mind.

Don't worry if you've never used a VPN before – it's really easy, and we have full instructions below.

Watch Ireland vs Wales live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Ireland vs Wales live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch Six Nations live streams from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Watch Ireland vs Wales in the UK

You can watch Ireland vs Wales live on ITV1 on TV this Saturday afternoon at 2.15pm GMT.

That means you can also stream the game online and for free on the channel's ITVX platform, available on browsers, smartphone app or a variety of streaming devices.

To stream live on ITVX, you should have a valid TV licence. While that isn't required for watching the game on catch-up.

And if you prefer to watch the rugby with Welsh commentary, it will also be shown on S4C on TV and your choice of S4C Clic or the BBC iPlayer online.

Remember: use a VPN to access ITVX when travelling outside of the UK.

Watch Ireland vs Wales match in Ireland

This Six Nations game is being shown on the free-to-air RTÉ2 on TV in Ireland.

If you want to watch Ireland vs Wales online, then you can do so for free on the RTÉ Player, with the service available across a wide range of devices.

Don't forget: Irish nationals can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with a VPN.

Watch Ireland vs Wales in Australia

Streaming service Stan Sport has the rights to show every match of the 2024 Six Nations live in Australia. This one kicks off at 1.15am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday 25th February.

To watch Ireland vs Wales ad-free you'll need a Basic Stan package ($10 a month) together with its Stan Sport add-on (a further $15).

Out of Australia? Use a VPN to access your local stream when away from home.

Watch Ireland vs Wales in the USA

NBC's Peacock TV streaming service is the only place to watch this 2024 Six Nations match live in the USA. It starts at 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT on Saturday.

Peacock starts from only $5.99 a month, or you can pay more to get rid of the ads. In addition to the Six Nations, you'll also be able to watch the likes of EPL soccer, WWE, Premiership Rugby and lots more.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

If you have access to CNBC and don't mind waiting, the match will be replayed in full there at 6am ET on the Sunday after the game.

Outside the US? Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a rugby-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad.

Watch Ireland vs Wales in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch Ireland vs Wales courtesy of Sky Sport, which is showing every game of the 2024 tournament. This match kicks off at 3.15am on Sunday morning.

Subscribers can also watch online using the its Sky Go service.

If you don't already have Sky and don't wish to commit to a full package just for the rugby, then Sky Sport Now offers weekly ($24.99) and monthly ($44.99) passes.

UK or Ireland rugby fan abroad? Live stream this Six Nations game on your home streaming service using a world class VPN.

Watch Ireland vs Wales in Canada

Specialist sports streaming service DAZN is the place to watch Ireland vs Wales, plus every other game of the 2024 Six Nations live in Canada. This game starts at 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT.

A DAZN subscription will currently set you back CA$29.99 a month or CA$199.99 a year.

Don't forget: Canadian nationals can live stream matches via DAZN when overseas with a VPN.

Ireland vs Wales live stream in South Africa

To watch Ireland vs Wales and all Six Nations 2024 fixtures in South Africa, you'll need access to SuperSport. If you can't watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Alternatively, you can get SuperSport channels via the DSTV streaming platform, with plans starting from R129 per month.

This one starts at 4.15pm SAST on Saturday afternoon.

Watch Ireland vs Wales in Singapore and Asia

Premier Sports has all the Six Nations action across most countries in Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Ireland vs Wales starts at 2.15pm GMT, so double check your schedule for the start time in your time zone – in Singapore, for example, kick off is 10.15pm on the evening of Saturday 24th February.

A monthly pass for Premier Sports will currently set you back US$25.99, but there's a 45% discount to be had if you opt for an annual plan at US$169.99 for a full year.

In addition to the Six Nations, a Premier Sports subscription also gives you access to Heineken Champions Cup, Gallagher Premiership, NRL, URC and Rugby Championship action.

UK expat in Asia? Then use a VPN to watch the free coverage from back home.

Wales team to play Ireland

Backs: Winnett, Adams, North, Tompkins, Dyer, Costelow, Williams

Forwards: G Thomas, Dee, Assiratti, Jenkins (c), Beard, Mann, Reffell, Wainwright

Replacements: Elias, Domachowski, Lewis, Rowlands, Martin, Hardy, Lloyd, Grady