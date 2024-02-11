How to watch Ireland vs Italy: live stream Six Nations 2024 online

Watch Ireland vs Italy live stream

While Italy came within three points of upsetting England in their opening 2024 Six Nations game, coming up against a rampant Ireland in Dublin in round 2 this weekend may be more a case of damage limitation. Can the Azzurri pull off a massive upset and record their first win against the Irish since in 2013?

Sunday's Ireland vs Italy match at the 2024 Six Nations is free to watch on ITV in the UK and Virgin Media in Ireland. Peacock TV and DAZN and are the live streamers in the USA and Canada respectively. Down Under, it's Stan Sport in Australia and Sky Sport in New Zealand. And you can use a VPN to watch your chosen stream from wherever you are in the world.

Ireland vs Italy live stream: Preview

The Aviva Stadium in Dublin plays host to this second round game of the 2024 Six Nations. The start time is at 3pm GMT (10am ET / 7am PT) on Sunday 11th February, which is 2am AEDT in Australia on Monday morning.

Champions Ireland were in seriously foreboding form against France in a febrile opening Friday night of this year's tournament. Yes, they were undoubtedly aided by Paul Willemse's red card half-an-hour, but Ireland's own second-row forwards Joe McCarthy and try-scoring Tadhg Beirne were monumental and new captain Peter O’Mahony showed himself a fitting leader. Johnny who?

Italy got off to a hot start in Rome against England in a topsy-turvy encounter that eventually saw them score a late try to produce a final deficit of three points. It's hard to imagine them causing the hosts too much trouble in Dublin on Sunday, especially if their pack is as off its game as it was last week.

Much will rely on how well their creative back line-up plays, with the likes of Tommaso Allan, Juan Ignacio Brex and Monty Ioane all capable of carving through defences.

You can watch all 2024 Six Nations games online for free, including this one. So keep reading to discover where to live stream Ireland vs Italy in your country and from anywhere in the world.

Free Ireland vs Italy live streams

This and every Six Nations game will be shown for free in the UK and Ireland.

In the UK, the free Ireland vs Italy live stream is on ITVX. While in Ireland it will be streamed for free on Virgin Media Player.

If you're outside of the UK or Ireland this weekend, you can always try using a VPN to get around geo-restrictions that you'll face when overseas. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's really easy to use, fantastic at unblocking restricted streams and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee in case you change your mind.

Don't worry if you've never used a VPN before – it's really easy, and we have full instructions below.

Watch Ireland vs Italy live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Ireland vs Italy live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch Six Nations live streams from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch Ireland vs Italy live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support, too. Try it – you may be surprised how simple it is. Five stars. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription

How to use a VPN to stream Ireland vs Italy

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. So for Six Nations rugby, you may wish to choose a server in the UK.

3. Then head over to ITVX on your browser or device and enjoy the free Ireland vs Italy live stream!

Watch Ireland vs Italy in the UK

You can watch Ireland vs Italy live on ITV1 on TV this Sunday afternoon at 3pm GMT.

That means you can also stream the game online and for free on the channel's ITVX platform, available on browsers, smartphone app or a variety of streaming devices.

To stream live on ITVX, you should have a valid TV licence. While that isn't required for watching the game on catch-up.

Remember: use a VPN to access ITVX when travelling outside of the UK.

Watch Six Nations match in Ireland

Ireland's opening game of the Six Nations is being shown on the free-to-air Virgin Media One on TV in Ireland.

If you want to watch Ireland vs Italy online, then you can do so for free on the Virgin Media Player, with the service available across a wide range of devices.

Don't forget: Irish nationals can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with a VPN.

Watch Ireland vs Italy in Australia

Streaming service Stan Sport has the rights to show every match of the 2024 Six Nations live in Australia. This one kicks off at 2am AEDT in the early hours of the morning on Monday 12th February.

To watch Ireland vs Italy ad-free you'll need a Basic Stan package ($10 a month) together with its Stan Sport add-on (a further $15).

Out of Australia? Use a VPN to access your local stream when away from home.

Watch Ireland vs Italy in the USA

NBC's Peacock TV streaming service is the only place to watch this 2024 Six Nations match live in the USA. It starts at 10am ET / 7am PT on Sunday.

Peacock starts from only $5.99 a month, or you can pay more to get rid of the ads. In addition to the Six Nations, you'll also be able to watch the likes of EPL soccer, WWE, Premiership Rugby and lots more.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

If you have access to CNBC and don't mind waiting a couple of hours, the match will be replayed in full there at 12pm ET on Sunday.

Outside the US? Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a rugby-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad.

Watch Ireland vs Italy in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch Ireland vs Italy courtesy of Sky Sport, which is showing every game of the 2024 tournament. This match kicks off at 4am on Monday morning.

Subscribers can also watch online using the its Sky Go service.

If you don't already have Sky and don't wish to commit to a full package just for the rugby, then Sky Sport Now offers weekly ($24.99) and monthly ($44.99) passes.

UK or Ireland rugby fan abroad? Live stream this Six Nations game on your home streaming service using a world class VPN.

Watch Ireland vs Italy in Canada

Specialist sports streaming service DAZN is the place to watch Ireland vs Italy, plus every other game of the 2024 Six Nations live in Canada. This game starts at 10am ET / 7am PT.

A DAZN subscription will currently set you back CA$29.99 a month or CA$199.99 a year.

Don't forget: Canadian nationals can live stream matches via DAZN when overseas with a VPN.

Ireland vs Italy live stream in South Africa

To watch Ireland vs Italy and all Six Nations 2024 fixtures in South Africa, you'll need access to SuperSport. If you can't watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Alternatively, you can get SuperSport channels via the DSTV streaming platform, with plans starting from R129 per month.

This one starts at 5pm SAST on Sunday evening.

Watch Ireland vs Italy in Singapore and Asia

Premier Sports has all the Six Nations action across most countries in Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Ireland vs Italy starts at 3pm GMT, so double check your schedule for the start time in your time zone – in Singapore, for example, kick off is 11pm on the night of Sunday 11th February.

A monthly pass for Premier Sports will currently set you back US$25.99, but there's a 45% discount to be had if you opt for an annual plan at US$169.99 for a full year.

In addition to the Six Nations, a Premier Sports subscription also gives you access to Heineken Champions Cup, Gallagher Premiership, NRL, URC and Rugby Championship action.

UK expat in Asia? Then use a VPN to watch the free coverage from back home.