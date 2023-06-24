How to watch Guns N' Roses at Glastonbury 2023 – free live stream, start time, setlist

Guns N' Roses's 1987 release Appetite For Destruction featured the smash hits Welcome to the Jungle, Paradise City, and that soundtrack to summer love, Sweet Child o’ Mine, which Slash always despised. The best-selling debut album of all time in the US set the band on a hedonistic and lawless path that drew comparisons with the Rolling Stones and saw them labelled "the most dangerous band in the world". They're headlining the Pyramid Stage today, Saturday 24th June, and Guns N' Roses at Glastonbury 2023 is being live streamed for free on BBC iPlayer.

The Rock N Roll Hall of Famers have never played the Somerset festival before, and this may be something of a dream come true for their swaggering, top hat-wearing, luscious-locked legendary lead guitarist, who was born in London and raised in Stoke-on-Trent before relocating with his family to Los Angeles. No doubt a decision he rues to this day.

Slash, along with current band members Axl Rose, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer and Melissa Reese have been gearing up for their Glasto slot by dusting off their biggest hits, November Rain and Mr. Brownstone among them, as well as some neglected classics, including Anything Goes for the first time since 1988, Pretty Tied Up for the first time since '92, and Bad Obsession for the first time since '93.

What will greet them at Worthy Farm remains to be seen, as whoever it was that formulated the Saturday line-up clearly has a sense of humour. Before Guns N' Roses take to it, the stage will be graced by a ludicrously eclectic array of artists, even by Glastonbury's standards, including Rick Astley, Aitch, Lewis Capaldi and Lizzo.

Read on as we explain how to watch a free Guns N' Roses live stream at Glastonbury 2023 from anywhere in the world.

In the UK, you can watch Guns N' Roses at Glastonbury on BBC iPlayer, which will have over 40 hours of live performances available to watch free, on-demand and in full. Simply sign up for a BBC account and you're good to go! UK citizen outside the UK?

Use a VPN to watch Guns N' Roses at Glastonbury 2023 free on BBC iPlayer from abroad while away from home.

Live stream Guns N' Roses at Glastonbury 2023 from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have a BBC account, you won't be able to live stream Guns N' Roses at Glastonbury on BBC iPlayer when you're outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet. There are lots of VPNs to choose from, but we think ExpressVPN is one of the very best...

Using a VPN to watch Guns N' Roses at Glastonbury 2023 is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Glastonbury, you should choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy the free Guns N' Roses live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Pyramid Stage 2023 Saturday line-up

12.00 – 12.45 Rick Astley

13.15 – 14.00 Raye

14.30 – 15.30 Amadou & Mariam

16.00 – 17.00 Aitch

17.35 – 18.35 Lewis Capaldi

19.30 – 20.30 Lizzo

21.30 – 23.45 Guns N' Roses