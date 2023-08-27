France vs Australia live stream: how to watch today's free Rugby World Cup warm-up online

Watch a France vs Australia live stream

The Rugby World Cup warm-up matches, also known as the Summer Nations Series, are all available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. Full details on how to watch today's France vs Australia live stream wherever you are, are just below. Don't forget to use a VPN to tune into your usual stream from anywhere.

Kick-off is at 4.45pm BST time in England on Sunday, 27th August, making it 5.45pm CEST in France, 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT in the US and 1.45am AEST in Australia on 28th August.

France vs Australia: preview

France wrap-up their World Cup preparations this Sunday when they face an Australian side determined to prove their critics wrong after a disappointing run in which they suffered back-to-back defeats against New Zealand after losses to Argentina and South Africa.

Currently ranked eighth in the world, head coach Eddie Jones slammed the Australian press for the negativity around his side. Many have played down the Wallabies chances following their poor run of form and the decision to leave long-serving captain Michael Hooper and veteran fly-half Quade Cooper out of the 33-man squad for the World Cup. However, Jones has put his faith in youth and will keen for his side to make a statement when they face France in Paris.

In contrast to Australia, there have been plenty of positives for France in recent performances. Fullback Melvyn Jaminet produced seven successful kicks from the tee in the 33-10 victory over Fiji, while Antoine Dupont, Romain Ntamack, Gaël Fickou and Jonathan Danty all showed glimpses of their undeniable talent in the 30-27 win against Scotland.

Coach Fabien Galthié has handed opportunities for young players to catch the eye, especially in the narrow 25-21 defeat to Scotland earlier in the month, one of which has been 20-year-old Louis Bielle-Biarrey who has been included in a strong-looking 33-man World Cup squad.

With this match a final chance to impress before the Rugby World Cup gets underway on 8th September — when France face New Zealand — both sides will be keen to lay down a marker. So make sure you know how to watch today's France vs Australia live stream from anywhere with our guide below.

How to watch France vs Australia: live stream in England

Viewers in England can watch all of the Summer Nations Series, including this game on Amazon Prime Video. Membership starts at £5.99 a month. It also offers a free 30-day trial of its full £8.99 a month package.

Kick-off for this fixture is at 4.45pm on Saturday.

Currently away from England? Watch Amazon Prime Video from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

If you've never used a VPN before, follow the step-by-step instructions below.

Watch an France vs Australia live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now, you might not be able to watch the Summer Nations Series as you would if you were at home, as the service will detect your location based on your IP address, and may automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) will help you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet and can set your device to appear as if it's anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for a France vs Australia live stream

Using a VPN to stream TV from abroad is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Summer Nations Series, you could choose 'England' for Amazon Prime Video.

3. Then head over to Amazon Prime Video on your browser or device and watch the France vs Australia live stream!

You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark, which offers 24-hour assistance. Both performed very well in our tests.

Australia: Watch a France vs Australia live stream

Rugby fans in Australia can watch every game of the Summer Nations Series, including France vs Australia, on Stan Sport.

A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Kick-off for France vs Australia in Australia is at 1.45am on 27th August.

USA: Watch a France vs Australia live stream

In the US, rugby fans can watch every game of the 2023 Summer Nations Series, including France vs Australia, on the dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby.

A monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150.

Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be streamed on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

If you already use FloRugby but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Summer Internationals live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Kick-off for this game in the States is at 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT.

New Zealand: Watch a France vs Australia live stream

Sky Sport in New Zealand is the home of the Summer Nations Series for the Kiwis. You'll find all the games there, including France vs Australia.

Kick-off for Kiwis for this fixture is at 3.45am NZST on 27th August.

If you don't already have Sky Sport as part of your TV package, you can subscribe to the Sky Sport Now streaming platform on a more temporary basis. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. There's also a 7-day free trial to use before you commit as well.

South Africa: Watch a France vs Australia live stream

(Image credit: SuperSport)

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch the Summer Nations Series, with the network showing every game, including France vs Australia.

Kick-off in South Africa for this fixture is at 5.45pm SAST.

Subscribers can also watch matches via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.