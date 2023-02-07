Flamengo vs Al-Hilal live stream and how to watch the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 tonight, team news

Flamengo vs Al-Hilal live stream

Flamengo vs Al-Hilal is free to watch on SBS and SBS on Demand, the channel's streaming service in Australia. The huge FIFA Club World Cup semi-final clash will also stream on FIFA+ in many countries around the world.

Flamengo vs Al-Hilal live stream: match preview

The teams are in and Flamengo pick a full-strength side with Gabriel Barbosa and Pedro in tandem up front and supported in midfield by Uruguayan Giorgian de Arrascaeta and captain Everton Ribeiro. David Luiz starts in defence. Al-Hilal boss Ramon Diaz also names a strong side for this one, with Saudi star Salem Al-Dawsari, Odion Ighalo and former Villarreal and Fulham playmaker Luciano Vietto all starting. Moussa Marega starts up front with Ighalo, with South American pair Andre Carrillo and Gustavo Cuellar in midfield. Quarter-final hero Mohamed Kanno misses out through suspension.

Flamengo meet Al-Hilal this evening in a FIFA Club World Cup semi-final as the quest to be crowned the planet's pre-eminent club side reaches its final four. The Brazilian reigning Copa Libertadores champions go into the game as favourites, but their Saudi opponents – the most recent side to with the AFC Champions League – have already beaten Moroccans Wydad Casablanca to reach this far so are up to speed in the tournament.

Flamengo may only be six games into their state championship season – with the Brazil's national Serie A campaign due to start in April – but the Rubo-Negro have started on the front foot. Following an off-season in which they kept hold of front two Pedro and Gabriel Barbosa – who each scored 29 goals in all competitions last season, and guided the club to a second Copa Libertadores crown in four years – Flamengo are again in a strong position this term.

Former Chelsea centre-back David Luiz is an experienced leader, while Gerson has returned from French club Lyon to bolster a midfield that also includes ex-Barcelona man Arturo Vidal. The Rio de Janeiro side won the forerunner for this tournament, the Intercontinental Cup, in 1981 against Liverpool thanks to the ethereal talents of playmaking great Zico.

Al-Hilal were selected as Asia's representatives for the FIFA Club World Cup because the Saudi side are the last team to win the AFC Champions League in 2021, with the last year's tournament delayed until this April because of scheduling conflicts with the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar.

The Leaders are the dominant team in Saudi Arabia, with a record 18 league titles and four AFC Champions Leagues. Former Manchester United and Watford striker Odion Ighalo is their top scorer this season with nine goals from 14 games, while they also count on a number of the Saudi stars who lit up the World Cup with an opening game defeat of eventual champions Argentina.

Both goalscorers that day, Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari, are regulars for the club, with another Qatar 2022 mainstay, Mohamed Kanno, scoring a late equaliser in the quarter-final victory of Wydad Casablanca. It forced a penalty shootout in which Al-Hilal held their nerve.

Flamengo vs Al-Hilal kicks off at 7pm GMT / 2pm EST tonight, Tuesday 7th February, at Ibn Batouta Stadium, Tangier, Morocco. It's free to watch Australia. Make sure you know how to watch a Flamengo vs Al-Hilal live stream from anywhere in the world.

In Australia, SBS will air Flamengo vs Al-Hilal in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final. Streaming service SBS on Demand will provide the online offering for the massive clash between the two sides.

ExpressVPN is rated as the best VPN for the FIFA Club World Cup.

US soccer stream: watch Flamengo vs Al-Hilal

Football fans in the US can watch a Flamengo vs Al-Hilal live stream from the FIFA Club World Cup on Fox Sports which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently is offering new customers 50 percent off their first month and there's a free-trial of FuboTV too.

(opens in new tab) Flamengo vs Al-Hilal live stream on Sling (opens in new tab)

Catch all the channels on the Sling TV Blue package, including Flamengo vs Al-Hilal on Fox Sports, with this offer. Save 50 percent off your first month and pay just $20. It's $40 thereafter but there's no contract so you can cancel at any time. Nice.

(opens in new tab) Flamengo vs Al-Hilal live stream with 7-day Fubo TV trial (opens in new tab)

Fubo TV's Pro tier gets you 144 channels (including Fox, NBC, NFL Network and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. You can watch on 10 screens at once on your home wi-fi, plus another two on the go. You can watch on most smart devices, and payment is monthly with no tie-ins beyond that – you can cancel at any time.

Watch Flamengo vs Al-Hilal live stream in the Rest of the World

If you're in the rest of the world, including the UK, Canada, India and New Zealand, you can watch the Flamengo vs Al-Hilal live stream for free on FIFA+, the content platform for football's world governing body. It's also available to watch free online via FIFA's YouTube channel.

Flamengo vs Al-Hilal live stream kick-off times

Global Flamengo vs Al-Hilal kick-off times

UK: 7pm

7pm Central Europe: 8pm

8pm USA (EDT/PST): 2pm / 11am

2pm / 11am Australia: 6am (Wednesday)

6am (Wednesday) New Zealand: 8am (Wednesday)

All times 7pm GMT (UK time) unless otherwise stated

Tuesday 7th February

Flamengo vs Al-Hilal

Wednesday 8th February

Real Madrid vs Al Ahly