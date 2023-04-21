Crystal Palace vs Everton live stream and how to watch the Premier League

Crystal Palace vs Everton live stream

Crystal Palace vs Everton is available to watch in the US on Peacock TV, which starts at just $4.99 a month. The non-UK-televised Premier League clash is also streaming on FuboTV in Canada, and Optus Sport in Australia. Use a VPN to watch from anywhere, if you happen to be travelling away from home today. Full details on how to watch Crystal Palace vs Everton just below.

Crystal Palace vs Everton live stream: match preview

Crystal Palace welcome Everton to Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon in what promises to be a fascinating encounter in the lower reaches of the Premier League table. The Eagles are all-but safe after their recent upturn in form but a win should guarantee survival, while the Toffees are deep in the relegation mire and are desperate for a win. This one is not to be missed.

Crystal Palace have won three out of three since replacing Patrick Vieira with former boss Roy Hodgson on a deal until the end of the season. The septuagenarian seems to be relishing his second coming at Selhurst Park in presiding over a 2-1 defeat of Leicester, a 5-1 shellacking of Leeds and winning 2-0 at Southampton last time out.

Ebere Eze struck three goals in the last two of those fixtures. The sinuous former England U21 international is finding his form at exactly the right time for a club that seemed to be sleepwalking to relegation after a 4-1 defeat at Arsenal before the most recent international break. Ex-England boss Hodgson has selected Eze, Michael Olise and Wilfried Zaha in an attempt to go on the front foot in each of his three games in charge and will likely stick with the same adventurous system.

Everton begin Saturday's vital encounter one place above the drop zone on goal difference only. After a positive start to Sean Dyche's tenure with two wins in his first three games in February, further victories have been harder to come by in recent weeks. The Toffees have lost their last two – 2-0 at Manchester United and a chastening 3-1 defeat at home to Fulham last weekend – and the former Burnley boss will need all his motivational powers to drag the Merseysiders out of the relegation dog fight.

Dyche went with a 4-4-2 last weekend with Neal Maupay up front alongside Demarai Gray and it would be a surprise if the former kept his place, with a return to a more solid 4-3-3 formation likely, despite Abdoulaye Doucoure sitting out the last of his three-match ban for a sending off against Tottenham. Dwight McNeil has, however, found form recently and will again be Everton's principal goal threat from the left wing. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is hoping to make an appearance on the bench after his extensive injury travails.

Crystal Palace vs Everton kicks off at 3pm BST / 10am EDT at Selhurst Park on Saturday 22nd April. Make sure you know how to watch a Crystal Palace vs Everton live stream from anywhere.

USA: Crystal Palace vs Everton live stream

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

EPL soccer fans in the US can watch Crystal Palace vs Everton on Peacock TV, which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a football-friendly VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

(opens in new tab) Crystal Palace vs Everton Peacock TV Premium $4.99/month (opens in new tab)

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live EPL soccer games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Everton: live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to Crystal Palace vs Everton live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Crystal Palace vs Everton live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Premier League. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch Premier League live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console, and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. Score 3 months extra free with this deal (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN for Crystal Palace vs Everton

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Crystal Palace vs Everton in the Premier League, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Crystal Palace vs Everton live stream!

Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Everton in the UK?

Sadly, Crystal Palace vs Everton will not be televised in the UK, though you can keep up-to-date with the game as talkSPORT goes around the grounds from 3pm.

Don't forget: Australian, US, and Canadian fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock the live streams on Optus Sport, Peacock TV (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab).

Watch Crystal Palace vs Everton in Canada

FuboTV has the exclusive rights to broadcast all 380 Premier League 2022/23 matches in Canada, which of course includes Crystal Palace vs Everton. Watch live on the FuboTV app, the FuboTV website, or via compatible smart TVs and set-top boxes.

A subscription to FuboTV (opens in new tab) costs CA$24.99 per month, CA$59.97 for three months, or CA$199.99 for a full year. No contract, no fuss.

Use a VPN to watch FuboTV from abroad (opens in new tab) while travelling outside Canada.

(opens in new tab) Crystal Palace vs Everton Watch all Premier League games (opens in new tab)

FuboTV has the rights to every Premier League 2022/23 live stream, plus Serie A soccer as well. It costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$199.99 for the year. There's a FuboTV app available on most smart platforms.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Everton in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Crystal Palace vs Everton, along with every 2022/23 Premier League game. The service costs AU$24.99 monthly, but existing Optus customers can get it for AU$6.99 per month.

Stuck outside Oz? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your local Premier League live stream without being blocked.

(opens in new tab) Crystal Palace vs Everton | Watch EPL for AU$25/month (opens in new tab)

Watch a Premier League 2022/23 live stream and more on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime.

Crystal Palace vs Everton kick-off time

Global Crystal Palace vs Everton kick-off times

UK: 3pm

3pm Central Europe: 4pm

4pm USA (EDT/PDT): 10am / 7am

10am / 7am Australia: 12am (Sunday)

12am (Sunday) New Zealand: 2am (Sunday)

All times 3pm BST (UK time) unless otherwise stated

