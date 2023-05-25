Charles Schwab Challenge live stream: how to watch the golf at Colonial free online, Round 1

Charles Schwab Challenge live stream

The Charles Schwab Challenge is available to watch in the UK via Sky Sports and its Sky Sports Golf channel. The tournament will be streamed on The Golf Channel, NBC and ESPN+ in the US, and on Kayo in Australia. Full details on how to watch a Charles Schwab Challenge live stream just below.

Charles Schwab Challenge 2023: preview

Nine of the world's top 20 golfers are in action at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, this week, including local boys Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth. Scheffler, who was on the wrong side of a playoff with Sam Burns in the Charles Schwab Challenge invitational a year ago, is back at No.1 in the world rankings after another second place in Rochester last week. Can he go one better this time out?

As well as a $1.556 million share of the $8.75 million purse and 500 FedExCup points, the winner gets the keys to a stunning, fully restored 1973 Ford Bronco, one of the more spectacular prizes up for grabs on the PGA Tour.

The tournament could either come at a good time or a particularly painful one for Viktor Hovland, who ran Brooks Koepka close at the PGA Championship but ultimately fell short once again, something that's fast becoming the story of the young Norwegian's career. Such an experience would have taken plenty out of even the most seasoned heads, and he's going to have to dust himself down quickly.

Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa and Tommy Fleetwood, meanwhile, are all hunting for their first title of the calendar year, while more recent title winners Justin Rose and Max Homa are shaping up as real contenders too.

Round 1 tees off at 1.20pm BST / 8.20am ET. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge live stream this week.

USA: Watch Charles Schwab Challenge live stream

In the US, the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge is available to watch across ESPN Plus, CBS and Golf Channel.

The most comprehensive coverage comes from ESPN Plus, which is streaming full live broadcasts of each day's play, including the main feed, featured groups, marquee groups and featured holes.

A subscription costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. For the ultimate value, you can get a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $12.99 a month, which adds loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content to the mix.

Charles Schwab Challenge on ESPN+ ($9.99)

Click through to buy your ESPN+ subscription and watch all ESPN+ sports events live streams. Arguably the best deal, however, is the Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month.

CBS' Charles Schwab Challenge coverage runs from 3pm-6pm ET on Saturday and Sunday, while Golf Channel's coverage runs from 4pm-7pm ET on Thursday and Friday, and 1pm-3pm ET on Saturday and Sunday.

If you're not currently a cable customer, FuboTV ($74.99 per month after a 7-day free trial) carries both channels.

AUS: Charles Schwab Challenge live stream

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Charles Schwab Challenge live stream on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports (7-day free trial).

Live coverage starts on Friday and Saturday at 6am AEST for Round 1 and Round 2, and at 3am on Sunday and Monday for Round 3 and Round 4.

Charles Schwab Challenge Kayo 7-day trial

Stream PGA Tour golf, plus Formula 1, NRL, AFL, international cricket, World Surf League and more, with this Kayo free trial. Subscription starts at AU$25 per month thereafter.

UK: Watch a Charles Schwab Challenge live stream

Rights to air the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge in the UK belong to Sky Sports and the coverage from the Colonial Country Club will be shown live on Sky Sports Golf. Don't have Sky? Check out today's best Sky TV deals. Don't want to commit to a Sky subscription? No problem. Cordcutters can enjoy a Charles Schwab Challenge live stream with a Now Sports streaming pass (from £11.99 a day). Also consider: Sky Stream, which we rated five stars in our recent review. Coverage begins at 9pm on Thursday and Friday, and at 6pm for Saturday and Sunday's play.

What time does the Charles Schwab Challenge start? Round 1 tees off at 8.20am ET / 1.20pm BST on Thursday, 25th May 2023.

What are the round one groupings? Tee No. 1 8:20 a.m. – David Lipsky, Matthias Schwab, Justin Lower

8:31 a.m. – Michael Kim, Russell Knox, Callum Tarren

8:42 a.m. – Alex Noren, Kramer Hickok, Alex Smalley

8:53 a.m. – Russell Henley, Chad Ramey, Erik van Rooyen

9:04 a.m. – J.J. Spaun, Brendon Todd, Brian Harman

9:15 a.m. – Chez Reavie, K.H. Lee, Cameron Champ

9:26 a.m. – Sepp Straka, Lucas Herbert, Richy Werenski

9:37 a.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Will Gordon, Erik Compton

9:48 a.m. – Nate Lashley, Thomas Detry, Ben Taylor

9:59 a.m. – Dylan Wu, Harry Hall, MJ Daffue

1:00 p.m. – Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Greyson Sigg

1:11 p.m. – Denny McCarthy, Adam Schenk, Ben Griffin

1:22 p.m. – Patton Kizzire, Jimmy Walker, Justin Suh

1:33 p.m. – Taylor Moore, J.T. Poston, Joel Dahmen

1:44 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Viktor Hovland, Cam Davis

1:55 p.m. – Tony Finau, Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa

2:06 p.m. – Max Homa, Kevin Kisner, Zach Johnson

2:17 p.m. – Kevin Tway, Peter Malnati, David Lingmerth

2:28 p.m. – Michael Block, Min Woo Lee, Pierceson Coody

2:39 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Carson Young, Paul Haley II Tee No. 10 8:20 a.m. – Sam Ryder, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Stephan Jaeger

8:31 a.m. – Ryan Palmer, Harry Higgs, Austin Smotherman

8:42 a.m. – Zac Blair, Tyson Alexander, Ryan Fox

8:53 a.m. – Nick Hardy, Si Woo Kim, Billy Horschel

9:04 a.m. – Davis Riley, Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler

9:15 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth

9:26 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood

9:37 a.m. – Danny Willett, Patrick Rodgers, Maverick McNealy

9:48 a.m. – Eric Cole, Sam Stevens, S.H. Kim

9:59 a.m. – Vincent Norrman, Kyle Westmoreland, Cole Hammer

1:00 p.m. – Dylan Frittelli, Cody Gribble, Emiliano Grillo

1:11 p.m. – Ben Martin, Hayden Buckley, Aaron Rai

1:22 p.m. – Henrik Norlander, Robby Shelton, Andrew Novak

1:33 p.m. – Luke List, Garrick Higgo, Andrew Putnam

1:44 p.m. – Matt Wallace, Tyler Duncan, Scott Stallings

1:55 p.m. – Harris English, Nick Taylor, Luke Donald

2:06 p.m. – Adam Long, Beau Hossler, Lee Hodges

2:17 p.m. – Scott Piercy, Kevin Streelman, Rory Sabbatini

2:28 p.m. – Byeong Hun An, Matt NeSmith, Joseph Bramlett

2:39 p.m. – Zecheng Dou, Harrison Endycott, Akshay Bhatia