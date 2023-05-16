How to watch Cannes Film Festival 2023: live stream Opening Ceremony for free from anywhere

Watch Cannes Film Festival 2023 live stream

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival runs from 16th - 27th May. The Opening Ceremony, Closing Ceremony and Cannes Film Awards are free to watch on the France 2, France 3, and France 5 channels, each of which can be live streamed on France TV.

Full details on how to watch Cannes 2023 from anywhere just below, as well as a timetable of events.

Cannes Film Festival 2023: preview

The Cannes Film Festival has helped launch the careers of Orson Welles, Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola, David Lynch, the Coen Brothers, Quentin Tarantino, and Bong Joon-ho, and Senegalese-French filmmaker Ramata-Toulaye Sy could follow in their footsteps as she goes up against a who's who of Cannes titans with her debut feature, Banel et Adama.

Ken Loach, Wes Anderson, Wim Wenders and Nuri Bilge Ceylan are amongst the more revered and respected auteurs in the world, and they're all in contention for the ultra-prestigious Palme d'Or, the most coveted award in world cinema.

The Cannes Film Festival is about pushing boundaries, making a statement, standing out as an auteur. However, there's a fine line between pretentious and avant-garde, and just as Cannes Film Festival recognition can launch filmmakers into the stratosphere, there isn't a worse place in the world to produce a dud.

Watch a free Cannes Film Festival live stream

The Cannes Film Festival Opening Ceremony, Closing Ceremony, Cannes Film Awards and daily coverage from the event will be televised for free in France across the France 2, France 3, and France 5 channels, which can all be live streamed for free on France TV (opens in new tab). In general, you can expect daily coverage at around 7pm CEST (6pm BST) each evening. Remember: France residents travelling abroad can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock the Cannes live stream on France TV (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Watch Cannes Film Festival 2023 live stream from anywhere

Even if you're from France, you won't be able to watch that free Cannes Film Festival 2023 coverage from outside the country. The service will detect your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) will help you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet and can set your device to appear as if it's anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for the Cannes Film Festival

Using a VPN to stream TV from abroad is incredibly simple.

Can I watch the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in the UK?

There are no UK broadcasters showing dedicated coverage of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Some events will be live streamed or available to watch on-demand on YouTube (opens in new tab) and Brut (opens in new tab), but it's a bit of a wild west.

Can I watch the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in the US?

Similarly, there are no major networks showing the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in the USA, but some segments will be available to stream on YouTube (opens in new tab) and Brut (opens in new tab).

Can I watch the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in Australia?

You guessed it. There are no Australian broadcasters showing the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, but parts of the event will be available to stream on YouTube (opens in new tab) and Brut (opens in new tab).

When is the 2023 Cannes Film Festival Opening Ceremony? The 2023 Cannes Film Festival Opening Ceremony starts at 7pm CEST on Tuesday, 16th May. That's 6pm BST / 1pm ET / 10am PT / 3am AEST.

When is the 2023 Cannes Film Festival Closing Ceremony? The 2023 Cannes Film Festival Closing Ceremony starts at 8.30pm CEST on Saturday, 27th May. That's 7.30pm BST / 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT / 4.30am AEST.

Where are the 2023 Cannes Film Awards handed out? The 2023 Cannes Film Awards, including the ultra-prestigious Palme d'Or, will be handed out during the Closing Ceremony on Saturday, 27th May. It begins at 7.30pm BST / 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT / 4.30am AEST, as explained above.