Alcaraz vs Sinner live stream: how to watch French Open 2024 free online

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner is a big-hitting meet-up at the French Open 2024 men’s semi-finals. These two are starting to define a new era in men’s tense and this should be an exciting one. The match begins on Thursday at 9:30 am ET / 1:30 pm BST and it's free-to-air in Australia. You can use a VPN to watch your usual stream from abroad.

Sinner has just become the new world number one. The Italian has had a straightforward route to the latter stages at Roland Garros, dropping just one set so far. He can hit outrageous shots across all surfaces and has done so against the very best.

Alcaraz can give as good as he gets though. The current Wimbledon champion reached the semi-finals of this tournament last year and will be looking to go one better this time around. We have seen his capacity to dig in, however tough a match gets.

These players are developing a real rivalry, with the head-to-head record sitting at four wins each heading into this latest meeting. Alcaraz vs Sinner should be explosive.

Free Alcaraz vs Sinner live stream

Channel 9 and its 9Now streaming service has the rights to broadcast the 2024 French Open in Australia, live and for free from Sunday 26th May to Sunday 9th June.

The 9Now streaming service is absolutely free to use – all you need to sign up is your email address, and you can watch on your computer, smartphone, tablet or streaming devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and select Smart TVs.

Once logged in to 9Now, you watch and can keep up to date with all the best action from Roland-Garros. There's also a paid option for those wanting serious in-depth coverage – for completists, scroll down to find out more Australian broadcast options

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular tennis live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any French Open live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN to stream French Open 2024

1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. So for French Open tennis, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Then head over to 9Now on your browser or device and enjoy the free French Open live stream!

Watch Alcaraz vs Sinner live stream 2024 in the US

NBC's Peacock TV streaming service is the only place to watch Alcaraz vs Sinner live in the USA.

Peacock starts from only $5.99 a month, or you can pay more to get rid of the ads. In addition to the French Open, you'll also be able to watch the likes of EPL soccer, WWE, Premiership Rugby and lots more.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Outside the US? Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a tennis-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad.

Peacock is the streaming home of the French Open 2024 and you can watch Alcaraz vs Sinner and the finals with a monthly subscription now from $5.99. In addition to showing selected all the action live from Roland Garros, Peacock also has the rights to Premier League 23/24 live streams, plus a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Watch Alcaraz vs Sinner live stream in the UK

The 2024 French Open is being shown live on TV on Eurosport in the UK, which is available through certain packages from Sky TV, EE TV and Virgin Media.

Alternatively, you can live stream Roland Garros tennis with a Discovery+ subscription. The service's Standard plan costs £6.99 a month and includes Eurosport channels alongside Discovery, TLC, Quest and more. Or upgrade to Premium to include TNT Sports for £29.99 and get access to Premiership rugby, MotoGP, UFC, WWE and more.

Discovery+ plans run monthly and can be cancelled any time.

Remember, if you're not in the UK right now but want to continue watching your regular streams, you'll need a tennis-friendly VPN like NordVPN to continue watching from abroad.

Watch Alcaraz vs Sinner live stream 2024 in Australia

Aussies can watch the second tennis Grand Slam – including Alcaraz vs Sinner – absolutely free thanks to Channel 9 and 9Now.

If you want your pick of every match going on at the Roland Garros in 2024, though, you'll the all-inclusive service provided by the Stan Sport streaming service Down Under. The basic Stan package is $10 per month and comes with a 30-day free trial. When you add the necessary Stan Sport add-on, though, for an $15 extra per month, that gets charged immediately.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local live stream from overseas – without being blocked.