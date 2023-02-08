Al Ahly vs Real Madrid live stream and how to watch the FIFA Club World Cup tonight online and on TV, team news

Al Ahly vs Real Madrid live stream

Al Ahly vs Real Madrid is free to watch on SBS and SBS on Demand in Australia. This huge FIFA Club World Cup semi-final clash will also stream free on FIFA+ in many countries around the world. Use a VPN to watch your local stream from anywhere (opens in new tab), if you happen to be away from home. Full details on how to watch Al Ahly vs Real Madrid on TV just below.

The teams are in and Mohamed Sherif starts up front as expected for Al Ahly, supported by Hussein El Shahat. Aliou Dieng will anchor the midfield, with Ahmed Abdelkader and playmaker Afsha looking to create chances. Ali Maaloul provides experience at left-back, with promising centre-back Mohamed Abdelmonem getting a start at centre-back. Real Madrid go with a strong side after Flamengo's upset last night in the other semi-final, with Luka Modric, Vinicius Jr, David Alaba and Ernest Valverde all starting. Andriy Lunin gets the nod in goal with Thibaut Courtois absent, while French duo Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni start in midfield. Dani Ceballos, Marco Asensio and Dani Carvajal start on the bench.

Al Ahly vs Real Madrid live stream: match preview

It's hard to imagine a more decorated FIFA Club World Cup semi-final than Al Ahly against Real Madrid. The Red Devils have won more Egyptian leagues, cups and CAF Champions Leagues than any other club, while los Blancos are a record 14-time European champions with 35 La Liga titles to boot. Both sides meet in search of a spot in Saturday's final to decide who is the best club side on Earth.

Though Al Ahly lost to Wydad Casablanca in the 2022 CAF Champions League final, the Egyptian giants have made it to the Club World Cup because a Moroccan team won that tournament and the Red Devils have taken the host nation spot.

The third-placed team from the 2021 tournament, Al Ahly have performed impressively in knocking out Auckland City and Seattle Sounders en route to the final four. The 42-time Egyptian champions, once home to Liverpool star Mo Salah, currently sit top of their domestic table, unbeaten after 15 league games, with top scorer Mohamed Sherif in fine form. Also attracting admiring glances is creative attacking midfielder Mohamed Magdy, who scored the late winner in the quarter-final victory over CONCACAF Champions League winners Seattle Sounders. Full of big-game experience, they aren't to be underestimated.

Real Madrid are old hands when it comes to the Club World Cup and its predecessor the Intercontinental Cup. They have seven wins across both iterations of the tournament, including a hat-trick of triumphs from 2016. Los Blancos beat Liverpool 1-0 in last summer's drab Champions League final, their 14th European crown, but have been curiously inconsistent in 2022/23 since losing their first league game of the season to Rayo Vallecano in early November.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have won just two La Liga games this calendar year and, though in the Copa del Rey semi-finals, are trying to find their best team. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Ballon d'Or-winning captain Karim Benzema have remained in Madrid for this last-four encounter with minor niggles, but will fly out to Morocco should their team-mates get the job done. Vinicius Junior's fine form continues, despite being the target for despicable racist abuse back in Spain, while former Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos is also enjoying a good season.

Al Ahly vs Real Madrid live stream

(opens in new tab) In Australia, SBS (opens in new tab) will air Al Ahly vs Real Madrid in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final. Streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide the online offering for the massive clash between the two sides. Travelling away outside Australia this week? You can always use a VPN to access SBS from overseas (opens in new tab). We recommend using ExpressVPN. Details below.

Watch Al Ahly vs Real Madrid live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Al Ahly vs Real Madrid live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Al Ahly vs Real Madrid live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the FIFA Club World Cup. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the FIFA Club World Cup live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN for Al Ahly vs Real Madrid live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Al Ahly vs Real Madrid in the FIFA Club World Cup, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for SBS on Demand.

3. Then head over to SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Al Ahly vs Real Madrid live stream!

US soccer stream: watch Al Ahly vs Real Madrid

Football fans in the US can watch an Al Ahly vs Real Madrid live stream from the FIFA Club World Cup on Fox Sports which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab).

Sling currently is offering new customers 50 percent off their first month and there's a free-trial of FuboTV (opens in new tab) too. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab) are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

(opens in new tab) Al Ahly vs Real Madrid live stream on Sling (opens in new tab)

Catch all the channels on the Sling TV Blue package, including Al Ahly vs Real Madrid on Fox Sports, with this offer. Save 50 percent off your first month and pay just $20. It's $40 thereafter but there's no contract so you can cancel at any time. Nice.

(opens in new tab) Al Ahly vs Real Madrid live stream with 7-day Fubo TV trial (opens in new tab)

Fubo TV's Pro tier gets you 144 channels (including Fox, NBC, NFL Network and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. You can watch on 10 screens at once on your home wi-fi, plus another two on the go. You can watch on most smart devices, and payment is monthly with no tie-ins beyond that – you can cancel at any time.

Watch Al Ahly vs Real Madrid live stream in the Rest of the World

If you're in the rest of the world, including the UK, Canada, India and New Zealand, you can watch the Al Ahly vs Real Madrid live stream for free on FIFA+ (opens in new tab), the content platform for football's world governing body. It's also available to watch free online via FIFA's YouTube channel (opens in new tab).

Outside the UK, Canada, India or New Zealand at the moment? Use a VPN to watch FIFA+ or FIFA's YouTube channel from abroad. (opens in new tab) to keep up-to-date with what's going on at the Club World Cup.

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Al Ahly vs Real Madrid live stream kick-off times

Al Ahly vs Real Madrid kicks off at 7pm GMT / 2pm EST tonight, Wednesday 8th February, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco.

Global Al Ahly vs Real Madrid kick-off times:

UK: 7pm

7pm Central Europe: 8pm

8pm USA (EDT/PST): 2pm / 11am

2pm / 11am Australia: 6am (Thursday)

6am (Thursday) New Zealand: 8am (Thursday)

All times 7pm GMT (UK time) unless otherwise stated

Wednesday 8th February

Real Madrid vs Al Ahly