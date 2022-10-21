UFC 280 live stream and how to watch Oliveira vs Makhachev – card, start time

Oliveira vs Makhachev tops a stacked card at UFC 280 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi this Saturday. Can Brazilian superstar Charles Oliveira extend his 11-match winning streak and reclaim his lightweight belt? US fans can watch the full fight on ESPN+ ($75 PPV); UK viewers can watch on BT Sport Box Office (£20 PPV). Read on for a UFC 280 live stream, start time, full card information and more.

UFC 280 live stream Date: Saturday 22nd Oct 2022 Main card: 7pm BST / 2pm ET / 4am AEST Oliveira vs Makhachev cagewalks: 10pm BST / 5pm ET / 7am AEST UK stream: BT Sport Box Office (£20 PPV) (opens in new tab) US stream: ESPN+ ($75 PPV) (opens in new tab) Germany stream: DAZN (opens in new tab) (€30/month) AUS stream: Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (AU$60 PPV)

UFC fans are set for two huge title fights this weekend. First up, we have Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev. Former UFC lightweight champion Oliveira has established himself as the 155lb king after thrashing the likes of Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. Can a resurgent Makhachev put an end to his win-streak?

The UFC 280 co-main event will see Aljamain Sterling defend his bantamweight crown against TJ " Lieutenant Dan" Dillashaw, who has turned his career around after a drugs ban and now believes he could be the "greatest bantamweight" in history. Before that, Sean O'Malley steps up for an epic showdown against Petr Yan.

The main event – Oliveira vs Makhachev – streams from 5pm ET / 10pm BST exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the US, with the prelims simulcast on ESPN+, ESPNews and ESPN Deportes from 2pm ET / 7pm BST.

UK fans can watch UFC 280 on BT Sport Box Office (£20 pay-per-view) and enjoy an instant UFC 280 live stream. Find out how to watch from where you live below.

The best UFC 280 live stream deal in the US

UFC 280 and ESPN+ $124.98 for one year of sport

A UFC 280 PPV isn't cheap ($74.99) but this bundle deal for a little more includes a year's subscription to ESPN+ too.

US: UFC 280 live stream – Oliveira vs Makhachev

In the US, ESPN+ has rights to the UFC 280 live stream featuring Oliveira vs Makhachev.

It's a pay-per-view event that requires an ESPN+ subscription (from $9.99 a month). There are two ways to watch:

1. Existing annual ESPN+ subscribers can order UFC 280 for $74.99.

2. New ESPN+ subscribers can get a special deal that includes one UFC PPV event (in HD) plus an annual ESPN+ subscription for just $124.98.

The Disney Bundle (opens in new tab) is another great way to watch UFC 280. The big-value package gets you ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu (with ads) for $13.99 a month. The Disney bundle plus the UFC pay-per-view costs $88.98 in total.

UFC 280 and the Disney Bundle $88.98

The Disney Bundle (opens in new tab) is another great way to watch UFC 280. The big-value package gets you ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu (with ads) for $13.99 a month. The Disney bundle plus the UFC pay-per-view costs $88.98 in total.

UK: UFC 280 live stream – Oliveira vs Makhachev

UFC 280 – Oliveira vs Makhachev – will be live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK (£20 PPV).

UFC 280 | £20 PPV with BT Sport Box Office

Watch and stream UFC 280 – including the prelims and main card – live on BT Sport with this bargain pay-per-view offer.

EU: UFC 280 live stream – Oliveira vs Makhachev

MMA fans in Germany and Italy can watch a UFC 280 live stream on DAZN (opens in new tab). Subscription to the streaming service costs €29.99 a month (around £25 / $35 / AU$48).

You don't have to stay up late, either. DAZN will replay UFC 280, including Oliveira vs Makhachev, throughout Sunday.

UFC 280 live stream with DAZN for only €29.99

DAZN has the rights to the UFC, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in selected European countries.

Australia: UFC 280 live stream – Oliveira vs Makhachev

Aussie fans who want to watch a UFC 280 live stream will need to pay-per-view via Main Event on Kayo Sports (opens in new tab).

Oliveira vs Makhachev costs AU$59.95. The main event is is expected to start around 4am AEST on Sunday, 23rd October 2022. Or you can watch one of the many replays at a time that suits you.

UFC 280 full fight card

UFC 280 main card – from 10pm BST / 5pm ET

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight championship

Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw for the Sterling's UFC bantamweight title

Pter Yan vs. Sean O'Malley; Bantamweight

Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot; Lightweight

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot; Women's flyweight

UFC 280 prelims – from 7pm BST / 2pm ET

Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady; Welterweight

Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho; Middleweight

Nikita Krylov vs. Volkan Oezdemir; Light heavyweight

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lucas Almeida; Featherweight

Magomed Mustafaev vs. Yamato Nishikawa; Lightweight

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev; Welterweight

Armen Petrosyan vs. A.J. Dobson; Middleweight

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon; Flyweight

Karol Rosa vs. Lina Lansberg; Women's bantamweight