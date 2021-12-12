UFC 269 live stream and how to watch Poirier vs Oliveira online and on TV, full fight

UFC 269 is underway with the Poirier vs Oliveira live stream about to hit the Octagon. Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier challenges Charles Oliveira for the 155lb lightweight title at the T-Mobile Arena in glitzy Las Vegas. UFC 269 is a $70 pay-per-view in the US, but German fans can watch live for only €15 on DAZN. Make sure you know how to watch a cheap UFC 269 live stream from anywhere.

UFC 269 live stream Date: Saturday 11th Dec 2021 Main card: 10pm ET / 3am GMT (Sun) / 1pm AEST (Sun) Poirier vs Oliveira: 12.30am ET / 5.30am GMT (Sun) / 3.30pm AEST (Sun) Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Germany stream: DAZN(€14.99) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN UK stream: BT Sport (£25/month) US stream: ESPN ($70)

Dustin Poirier won his trilogy with UFC kingpin Connor McGregor in July 2021, after the Irishman suffered a broken leg. Having settled that score, "The Diamond" is set to clash with Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu master Charles Oliviera – one of the most dangerous opponents in UFC – for the 155lb title. Can Poirier become lightweight champ?

It won't be easy. São Paulo-born Oliveira fought his way out of the Favelas and into the Octagon, and is now reigning UFC Lightweight Champion. He's on a serious run – nine wins and counting – after capturing the lightweight crown from Michael Chandler with a shock second-round TKO in May.

Speaking last month, Oliviera said: "All you guys that think [Dustin Poirier’s No. 1], watch his last fight and watch my last fight, see what I’m good at and what he’s good at, and match it all up to see what happens."

UFC 269 also features a mouthwatering co-main event starring women's dual champion and top female MMA fighter Amanda "The Lioness" Nunes. She defends her bantamweight title against Julianna Peña, "The Venezuelan Vixen".

Anyone in the UK with a BT Sport subscription can watch Poirier vs Oliveira from Las Vegas for free. Otherwise, here's how to find a UFC 269 live stream for less from anywhere in the world.

UFC 269 live stream with DAZN – Poirier vs Oliveira

MMA fans in Germany, Italy, Austria or Spain can watch UFC 269 at the best price on DAZN. Subscription to the streaming service costs just €14.99 a month (new subscribers only).

That's a knockout deal considering that it gets you a whole month of sport, including a UFC 269 live stream. You don't have to stay up late, either. DAZN will replay the Dustin Poirier vs Charles Oliveira throughout Sunday.

UFC 269 live stream with DAZN UFC 269 live stream with DAZN

DAZN has the rights to the UFC, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in selected European countries. Try it free for one month. Cancel at anytime.



Going to be outside Germany, Italy, Austria or Spain this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access the DAZN for UFC 269 without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

Watch a UFC 269 live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant UFC 269 rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the UFC 269, you may wish to choose 'Germany' for DAZN Germany.

3. Then head over to DAZN on your browser or device and enjoy the UFC 269 live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

US: UFC 269 live stream – Poirier vs Oliveira

ESPN+ has the exclusive rights to broadcast UFC 269 in the States. It's a pay-per-view event and costs a full $70 – on top of an ESPN+ subscription. Ouch.

Remember: selected European citizens stuck in the US can use a VPN to access UFC 269 on DAZN at a bargain price. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

UK: UFC 269 live stream – Poirier vs Oliveira

BT Sport 2 HD will show UFC 269 in the UK. Cord-cutters can live stream the prelims and main card – including Dustin Poirier vs Charles Oliveira – with a no-contract BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25 a month). The pass lets you watch instantly on the BT Sport app or BT Sport webplayer.

Going to be outside the UK this weekend? You can watch BT Sport from anywhere in the world using ExpressVPN. See above for details.

BT Sport Monthly Pass: Watch UFC 269 for just £25 BT Sport Monthly Pass: Watch UFC 269 for just £25

I's a rolling one month contract and you can cancel anytime. The pass lets you stream all four BT Sport channels across iOS and Android devices, games consoles, Now TV set-top boxes, Roku players and Amazon Fire TV devices.

Upgrading to all four BT Sport channels is no big deal if you’re already a BT customer. Those with BT TV already can access the channels for £10 per month. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for the same price.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £25 a month. Here's out guide to the best Sky TV deals.

Australia: UFC 269 live stream – Poirier vs Oliveira

Aussie MMA fans who want to catch a UFC 269 live stream will need to pay-per-view via Main Event on Kayo Sports.

The big fight costs a hefty AU$54.95. Poirier and Oliveira are expected to make their way into the Octogon around 3.30pm AEST on Sunday. Or you can watch the replay whenever suits.

UFC 269 fight card

Main card – 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am GMT (Sun) / 1pm AEST (Sun)

Charles Oliveira (c) vs. Dustin Poirier for Oliveira's Lightweight title

Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Julianna Peña for Nunes' Women's Bantamweight title

Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio; Welterweight

Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt; Flyweight

Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O'Malley; Bantamweight

Preliminary card – 8pm ET / 5pm PDT / 12am GMT / 11am AEDT (Sun)

Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige; Featherweight

Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz; Bantamweight

Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa; Heavyweight

Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Silva; Middleweight

André Muniz vs. Eryk Anders; Middleweight

Erin Blanchfield vs. Miranda Maverick; Women's Flyweight

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell; Flyweight

Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner; Featherweight

Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley; Bantamweight

Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Cachoeira; Women's Flyweight

Poirier vs Oliveira: tale of the tape

Name: Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier – Charles "do Bronx" Oliveira

Nationality: American – Brazilian

Date of birth: 19th Jan 1989 – 17th Oct 1989

Height: 5ft 9 – 5ft 10in

Reach: 72 inches – 74 inches

Total fights: 35 – 40

Record: 28-6, 1 no contest – 31-8, 1 no contest

Fighting talk: Charles Oliviera on Dustin Poirier

"No one has such a gigantic winning streak like me, nine in a row with only one decision — and you all saw it, you can’t debate it," Oliveira told Trocacao Franca podcast.

"Many people say I have to beat Dustin to prove I’m the champion. I am the champion. I won [the belt] earlier this year and I’ll defend my belt now.

"On [December] 11, we’ll be there to prove who’s best and who’s not the best.

"There’s not much to say. We’ll only know when we face each other. I trust myself, I believe myself. I think I have way more weapons than him."