Rybakina vs Azarenka live stream: how to watch the Australian Open semi-final for free

The first Australian Open semi-final between Elena Rybakina and Victoria Azarenka is about as evenly matched as they come. They sit 25th and 24th in the WTA rankings respectively and, though the latter's vast experience on the biggest stages counts for plenty, the former is the reigning Wimbledon champion, has already knocked out the top seed in Melbourne and has a decade's less running in her legs. It promises to be a fascinating contest. Here's how to watch an Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Azarenka live stream in 2023 from anywhere today.

Rybakina vs Azarenka live stream Date: Thursday 26th January 2023 Time (est.): 3.30am ET / 8.30am GMT / 7.30pm AEDT FREE live stream: 9Now (opens in new tab) (Australia) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) UK/Europe stream: Discovery+ US stream: ESPN+ | Sling (opens in new tab)

The most impressive part about Elena Rybakina's 6-4, 6-4 swatting aside of top seed and Australian Open favourite Iga Swiatek in the fourth round isn't that she won – she beat past Grand Slam champions Bianca Andreescu and Simona Halep en route to the Wimbledon title last year – but that she backed up such an impressive win with a ruthless destruction of Jelena Ostapenko, another former major winner. The 23-year-old has all the weapons to succeed at Melbourne: a massive first serve and flat ground stokes relentless in their depth to keep opponents on the back foot.

Victoria Azarenka has been one of the most consistent players on tour for the past 15 years. A back-to-back Australian Open champion in 2012 and 2013, the 33-year-old has also reached three US Open singles finals, four Grand Slam doubles finals and has won two mixed doubles majors. That she also manages to be a mother to six-year-old son, Leo, is nothing short of staggering.

Azarenka disposed of third seed Jessica Pegula in the quarter-finals and has also knocked Maddison Keys en route to her ninth Grand Slam singles semi-final. One of the best movers on tour, the Belarusian will look to get the first strike in the rally and push Rybakina out of her comfort zone.

The two players have face each other just once before and, for all Azarenka's Grand Slam experience and prize money advantage, it was Rybakina who emerged on top, winning in straight sets at Indian Wells last year. Can she do it again? Watch the Australian Open 2023 and find out.

Rybakina vs Azarenka free live stream

Aussies can watch the entire 2023 Australian Open – including Rybakina vs Azarenka – on 9Now (opens in new tab). The coverage is completely free – for those in Australia.

Travelling abroad? Simply use a VPN to access 9Now from anywhere.

Watch the 2023 Australian Open from anywhere with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Australian Open 2023 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, so you can access local streaming services from anywhere and save money!

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it today for the tennis.

Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Azarenka live stream in UK/Europe

The Australian Open is being shown live on Eurosport via Discovery+.

Subscription to Discovery+ (Entertainment & Sport) costs just £6.99/€6.99 a month and includes the Grand Slam tennis, Grand Tour cycling, snooker and much more besides.

Remember: Aussies can watch every match free on 9Now

Rybakina vs Azarenka live stream in the USA

US TV rights to the 2023 Australian Open belong to ESPN. That means games – including Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Azarenka – will be streamed live on ESPN Plus, the broadcaster's $9.99-per-month sports app.

Prefer to watch on TV? Sling TV is another good option for cable-cutters, as it provides streaming access to ESPN. FuboTV is also an good option and comes with a 7-day free trial.

Don't forget: Aussie nationals can live stream every match free of charge on 9Now. Aussies abroad can access 9now with a VPN.

