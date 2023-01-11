Australian Open live stream: how to watch the 2023 Grand Slam tennis for free

The 2023 Australian Open – the first Grand Slam of the year – takes place at Melbourne Park, from 16th-29th January. Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Venus Williams will be action, so expect some seriously high-quality tennis! Aussies can watch every match, every court, free on 9now. Here's how to watch an Australian Open live stream in 2023 from anywhere.

Watch the AO free on 9Now (opens in new tab) – Aussies abroad can watch free with a VPN (opens in new tab)

Australian Open live stream Dates: 16th – 27th January 2023 Venue: Melbourne Park, Victoria FREE live stream: 9Now (opens in new tab) (Australia) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) UK/Europe stream: Discovery+ US stream: ESPN+ | Sling (opens in new tab)

The 111th edition of the Australian Open starts on 16th January, when the first round matches – Men's Singles and Women's Singles – get underway. The quarterfinals start on 24th January, before the semi-finals on on 26th January. The Women's and Men's Singles Finals are on the 28th and 29th January, respectively.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal will be attempting to equal Serena Williams' Open Era record of 23 singles major titles but it won't be easy. Twenty-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer might have retired but nine-time Aussie Open champion Novak Djokovic remains the bookmaker's favourite for the Men's title. Casper Ruud is in superb form, too.

British hopeful Emma Raducanu faces a race to be fit after rolling her ankle at the ASB Classic. Assuming she makes it to Melbourne Park, she'll be up against the likes of Iga Świątek, Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula. Defending AO champion Ashleigh Barty has retired, and two-time champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn.

Aussie fans can watch the 2023 Australian Open free on 9Now (opens in new tab). Travelling abroad? Here's how to get a free Australian Open live stream from anywhere...

2023 Australian Open free live stream

Aussie tennis fans can tune into the 2023 Australian Open free on Nine and live stream every match free on 9Now (opens in new tab). The coverage is completely free... but only in Australia.

Travelling abroad? Simply use a VPN to access 9Now from anywhere.

Never used a VPN? Follow the step-by-step instructions below...

Watch the 2023 Australian Open from anywhere with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Australian Open 2023 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, so you can access local streaming services from anywhere and save money!

How to use a VPN for the Australian Open 2023

Using a VPN to watch the tennis is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the tennis, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 9now.

3. Then head over to 9now (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Australian Open live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

2023 Australian Open live stream in UK/Europe

The Australian Open will be live across on Eurosport via Discovery+ from 16th January 2023.

Subscription to Discovery+ (Entertainment & Sport) costs just £6.99/€6.99 a month and includes the Grand Slam tennis, Grand Tour cycling, snooker and much more besides.

Remember: Aussies can watch every match free on 9Now (Use a VPN to access 9now when travelling outside of Australia).

2023 Australian Open live stream in the USA

US TV rights to the 2023 Australian Open belong to ESPN. That means games – including the singles finals – will be streamed live on ESPN Plus, the broadcaster's $9.99-per-month sports app.

Prefer to watch on TV? Sling TV is another good option for cable-cutters, as it provides streaming access to ESPN. FuboTV is also an good option and comes with a 7-day free trial.

Don't forget: Aussie nationals can live stream every match free of charge on 9Now. Aussies abroad can access 9now with a VPN.

Australian Open 2023 schedule & match times

The AO 2023 draw takes place on Thursday 12th January.

16-17th January - men's and women's first round (from 00:00 GMT, night session from 08:00)

18-19th January - men's and women's second round (from 00:00, night session from 08:00)

20-21th January - men's and women's third round (from 00:00, night session from 08:00)

22-23th January - men's and women's fourth round (from 00:00, night session from 08:00)

24-25th January - men's and women's quarter-finals (from 00:00, night session from 08:00/08:30)

26th January - women's semi-finals (from 05:00)

27th January - men's semi-finals (first one at 05:00, second one not before 08:30)

28th January - women's final (08:30)

29th January - men's final (05:00)