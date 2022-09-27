Portugal vs Spain live stream and how to watch the 2022 UEFA Nations League for free

Spain visit Portugal in a winner-takes-all clash to decide which of the Iberian neighbours will reach next years UEFA Nations League Finals. Fernando Santos' Portugal need only avoid defeat to secure a second finals appearances in three tournaments, while Luis Enrique knows his Spain side must win if la Roja are to reach a second successive finals appearance. This clash between two international heavyweights is not to be missed, with World Cup form also up for grabs. Make sure you know how to watch a Portugal vs Spain live stream for free wherever you are.

Portugal vs Spain live stream Date: Tuesday 27th September 2022 Kick off: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT / 4.45am AEST Venue: Estadio Municipal de Braga Free live stream: Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab) (USA) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free UK stream: Premier Sports (£9.99/month) AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

Portugal have one of the richest attacks in international football, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota, Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva and Rafael Leao all competing for as few as three starting spots. A late equaliser from Ricardo Horta in the reverse meeting with Spain was enough to record a draw in Seville back in June.

Missing a few first-team players through injury, Spain fell to a surprise 2-1 defeat against Switzerland on Saturday. Though Marco Asensio and Jordi Alba combined well for la Roja's goal in that loss, the Real Madrid and Barcelona players' plight is indicative of Luis Enrique's current problems – that Clasico pair join Ferran Torres and even Dani Carvajal in lacking minutes for their clubs, despite being regulars for their country. Midfield three Sergio Busquets, Gavi and Pedri, however, form an in-form Barça unit that boss Enrique will look to base his team around.

The match kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday 27th June at the Estadio Municipal de Braga in Portugal. Follow our guide on how to watch a Portugal vs Spain live stream for free from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Portugal vs Spain free live stream

UEFA Nations League football fans in the US can watch a Portugal vs Spain live stream for free on Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab).

Away from home?

Watch a Portugal vs Spain free live stream from abroad using a VPN. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details just below.

Watch a Portugal vs Spain live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Portugal vs Spain live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Portugal vs Spain, you may wish to choose 'US' for Fubo Sports Network.

3. Then head over to Fubo Sports Network on your browser or device and enjoy the Portugal vs Spain live stream.

UK: Portugal vs Spain live stream

Premier Sports has the rights to many of the biggest UEFA Nations League games, including Tuesday evening's clash between Portugal and Spain in Braga, which will be shown on sister channel Box Nation.

Subscription to Premier Sports costs from £9.99 a month and also includes access to Box Nation and La Liga TV – no contact, cancel anytime. It's only available within the UK, so make sure you've got your VPN (opens in new tab) handy if you're stuck abroad.

Australia: Portugal vs Spain live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the UEFA Nations League, including Portugal vs Spain, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month. The service also serves up live Premier League football every weekend, so it's a great option for soccer fans down under.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Portugal vs Spain live stream on DAZN

Those in Canada (opens in new tab), Austria, Japan and Switzerland can catch the action on sports streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab) which offers fairly low monthly prices and lots of live sport.

The price will depend on your region but the service also promises access to many other sports including UFC, F1 and other domestic and continental football competitions. Well worth a try.

UEFA Nations League fixtures - Matchday 6

All games kick off at 7:45pm BST unless otherwise stated

Monday 26th September

GROUP C4

Gibraltar vs Georgia

North Macedonia vs Bulgaria

GROUP D2

San Marino vs Estonia

GROUP A3

England vs Germany

Hungary vs Italy

GROUP B3

Montenegro vs Finland

Romania vs Bosnia-Herzegovina

Tuesday 27th September

GROUP C2

Greece vs Northern Ireland

Kosovo vs Cyprus

GROUP A2

Portugal vs Spain

Switzerland vs Czech Republic

GROUP B1

Republic of Ireland vs Armenia

Ukraine vs Scotland

GROUP B2

Albania vs Iceland

GROUP B4

Norway vs Serbia

Sweden vs Slovenia