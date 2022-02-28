Peterborough vs Manchester City live stream: how to watch the FA Cup for free online

Championship strugglers Peterborough have their work cut out on Tuesday night when they welcome Premier League leaders Manchester City to the Weston Homes Stadium for this FA Cup fifth round fixture. Can new Posh boss Grant McCann cause a major upset in just his second game in charge?



Peterborough vs Manchester City is free to watch on the ITV Hub. Make sure you know how to watch a Peterborough vs Manchester City live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Peterborough vs Manchester City live stream Date: Tuesday 1st March 2022 Kick-off time: 7.15pm GMT Location: Weston Homes Stadium, Peterborough Free live stream: ITV Hub | 10Play Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: ESPN+ |Sling | FuboTV

Relegation-threatened Peterborough beat promotion-chasing QPR to book this glamour tie against Pep Guardiola's formidable Manchester City side – and an unlikely win could give the Posh just the boost in confidence they need to help in their fight to stay up.



Man City have won 16 of the their last 18 FA Cup ties, the most recent being the 4-1 win over runaway Championship leaders Fulham at the start of February. The Cottagers took the lead that day, but goals from Ilkay Gundogan, John Stones and a Riyad Mahrez brace sent City through.



Kick-off in this 5th round FA Cup fixture is Tuesday 1st March at 7.15pm (GMT) and 2.15pm (ET). Read on for more details on how to watch a Peterborough vs Manchester City live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Peterborough vs Manchester City free live stream

Viewers in the UK can watch Peterborough vs Manchester City for free live on ITV and the ITV Hub in HD.

If you're a UK citizen trying to watch from abroad, then make sure to use a VPN so that you can access a Peterborough vs Manchester City free live stream wherever you are in the world.

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch a Peterborough vs Manchester City live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Peterborough vs Manchester City rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, so you can access local streaming services from anywhere.

We recommend ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money-back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the FA Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' to access ITV Hub.

3. Then head over to ITV Hub on your browser or device and enjoy a Peterborough vs Manchester City live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

USA: Peterborough vs Manchester City live stream

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show Peterborough vs Manchester City in the US, as well as all the other FA Cup games and a host of other sport. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the channel's online streaming service. It costs $4.99 per month or $12.99 for a bargain along with Hulu and Disney+.

Of course, you can just watch Peterborough vs Manchester City for free instead on ITV by using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, which offers the free ITV live stream from anywhere in the world for any UK nationals who happen to be abroad.

Australia: Peterborough vs Manchester City free live stream

If you're in Australia, 10Play will provide free coverage of this season's FA Cup. 10Play is free and will show most live FA Cup games, including Peterborough vs Manchester City, which kicks off at 6.15am (AEDT).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? You can always use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Watch Peterborough vs Manchester City on DAZN

DAZN is the home of football in Germany, Italy, Japan, Austria, Spain and Switzerland, and is well worth signing up to for all the FA Cup action as well as a host of other events.

Prices vary but are generally very favourable. No contract. Cancel at any time.