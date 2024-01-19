Parks vs Gauff live stream: how to watch Australian Open 2024 online

Watch Alycia Parks vs Coco Gauff live stream

Every match of the Australian Open – including Alycia Parks vs Coco Gauff – is FREE to watch on 9Now (AU). In the US, coverage is live on ESPN2, ESPN+ and via streaming services such as Fubo and its free trial. In the UK, you'll need Eurosport or Discovery+. And you can use a VPN to watch your domestic Australian Open live stream from anywhere, if you happen to be away from home.

Coco Gauff vs Alycia Parks preview

The week of Martin Luther King Jr. Day is set to close out with an all-American clash in the third round of the women's singles draw at the 2024 Australian Open, with the prodigious Cori 'Coco' Gauff butting up against the big serving Georgian Alycia Parks. The start time of this match will depend on what happens on court beforehand, but the order of play says it will be approximately 2pm AEDT local time (3am GMT) on Friday, 19th January.

That's 10pm ET / 7pm PT in the US on Thursday, 18th January.

At the tender age of 19, Gauff realized her potential in the sport winning last year's US Open. Now it's all about emulating her hero Serena Williams and establishing major success over a prolonged period. That starts at Melbourne Park, where she is yet to lose a set – or, honestly, breaking into a sweat – in reaching the third round.

With seeds dropping like flies all around her, the path to surpassing her previous best Down Under of the fourth round is looking clearer and clearer. A mouth-watering US Open final rematch with reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka awaits if both players avoid upsets through to the quarters.

But in Alycia Parks, Gauff faces a foe who has already claimed the scalp of a seed in this tournament. She defeated Canadian Leylah Fernandez in straight sets on Wednesday and, standing at 6' 1" tall, has the kind of power that could just rattle her teenaged compatriot.

To see who prevails in this battle of the stars and stripes, read on to see how to get Gauff vs Parks live streams and watch Australian Open 2024 tennis from anywhere in the world.

Free Gauff vs Parks live stream

Channel 9 has the free-to-air Australian Open TV coverage, with its 9Now streaming service showing every single match for free. All you need to live stream Gauff vs Parks on 9Now for free is your email address. Once signed in you can watch on your computer, smartphone, tablet or streaming devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and select Smart TVs. Outside Australia right now? You can use a VPN to access the free Gauff vs Parks live stream without being blocked...

Watch Coco Gauff vs Alycia Parks from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular tennis live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Gauff vs Parks live stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Gauff vs Parks live streams in the US

The ESPN+ streaming service is serving up action from every court of the Australian Open in the US, meaning that you're guaranteed to find Coco Gauff vs Alycia Parks live stream there. The match is expected to start no earlier than 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Tuesday evening stateside.

ESPN+ carries a wealth of top sports content including MLB, NHL, MLS and Top Rank Boxing events, as well as FA Cup soccer. You can subscribe to it on its own from $10.99 a month or as part of the Disney Bundle along with Hulu and Disney Plus for just a few dollars more.

ESPN2 is also showing selected Australian Open matches live, and it stands to reason that it will likely broadcast this all-American showdown. In addition to many cable packages, ESPN2 can also be accessed through cord cutting services such as Sling and Fubo.

Sling is offering new customers 50 percent off their first month and there's a 7-day free-trial of Fubo available, too. There are no long contracts with either service and, if you're not happy with them, you can cancel at any time.

Of course, ESPN+, Sling and Fubo are only available within the States, so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Gauff vs Parks live stream in the UK

Eurosport has the rights to show Australian Open tennis in the UK. Its channels are available on TV through packages from the likes of Sky TV, EE TV and Virgin Media.

Alternatively, you take your pick of the Australian Open live streams with a Discovery+ subscription. The service's Standard plan costs £6.99 a month and includes Eurosport channels alongside Discovery, TLC, Quest and more. Or upgrade to Premium to include TNT Sports for £29.99 and get access to Premier League and Champions League soccer, Premiership rugby, MotoGP, UFC, WWE and more.

Discovery+ plans run monthly and can be cancelled any time.

You'll need to be awake early in the morning to watch this match, with Gauff vs Parks live streams expected to start at around 3am GMT.

Watch Gauff vs Parks live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch all Australian Open matches absolutely free (explained above) between Channel 9 and 9Now. Coco Gauff is expected to be in action no earlier than 2pm AEDT on Wednesday afternoon.

Australian Open 2024 live streams can also be found on the Stan Sport platform in Australia. The basic Stan package is $10 per month and comes with a 30-day free trial. When you add the necessary Stan Sport add-on, though, for an $15 extra per month, that gets charged immediately.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local live stream from overseas – without being blocked.