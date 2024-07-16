Our favourite Bluetooth speaker is discounted for Prime Day – but don't buy one yet

If you're scouring the web for Prime Day deals, you may have stumbled across the excellent, five-star JBL Flip 6 and thought that now is the time to strike. The Flip 6 is down to £99 at Amazon from its original £130 price tag, and while that £30ish discount sounds like a lot, this isn't the lowest we've ever seen the Flip fall. It's been at £75 before, so that's possibly the benchmark you should be looking at.

Not that we'd necessarily steer you away from the Flip 6. It's still a very fine speaker, but it's worth considering that you could get a better deal if you're patient. JBL's slimline wonder continues to dazzle us with its musicality and breadth of sound, making it a class-leading performer in a very tough field. If you want to snaffle a deal, the block below will give you all the info you need in order to make an informed, rational decision.

JBL Flip 6 was £130 now £99 at Amazon (save £31)

Ok, so it's not the lowest the five-star JBL Flip 6 has been, but it's still a great discount on a marvellous speaker. One of the brand's most popular models continues to do the business, justifying its reputation thanks to its fantastic sonic clarity, weighty bass and 12 hours of battery life. If you want a small, slimline speaker that won't break the bank, it remains a smart choice.

Five stars

JBL Flip 6 alternative deals

If you're not convinced by this discount, though, there are alternatives that we could recommend. If you're still in the market for a Bluetooth speaker with similar dimensions and capabilities to the Flip 6, and at a similarly low price, we'd direct you to two alternatives with a lot going for them.

The Sony ULT Field 1 is a direct rival to the Flip 6, offering that same cylindrical form with a sound that, while it doesn't quite have the same sense of cohesion and tightness, still packs in plenty of sonic firepower. Plus, it's wonderfully well-made, stacked with features and, thanks to a £30 discount at Amazon, it's great value for money.

If you're more into multi-room, might we also suggest the original Sonos Roam? Slim, subtle and a pleasure to use, it's the smart choice for anyone already embedded within the excellent Sonos ecosystem. Plus, it stands on its own two (metaphorical) feet as a model that offers some proper sonic chops, with detail and refinement to go with a healthy amount of depth. Down from £179 to £119 at Amazon, it's dropped by a tasty £60. Check out the Sonos Roam and the Sony ULT Field 1 in the deal blocks below if you're keen on a very capable Flip 6 alternative.

Sonos Roam was £179 now £119 at Amazon (save £60)

Sonos is known for its attractive, full-sounding speakers, and while the Sonos Roam doesn't quite hit the heights of the Flip 6 in terms of outright musicality, it's still a nicely made, robust unit full of musical muscle. Plus, it's perfect for Sonos lovers and arguably looks the nicest of the three units listed here. Lowest price on white finish.

Sony ULT Field 1 was £119 now £90 at Amazon (save £29)

The newly-released Sony ULT Field 1 has a lot going for it, especially for users who want two distinct sound profiles - one bass-boosted and one more natural - alongside a very healthy stable of features and a reassuringly sturdy Sony build. A very attractive alternative to the Flip 6 at a great price.

