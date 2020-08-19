OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro: price, release date, design, leaks and news

If you're looking for the best Android phones around, you can't go far wrong with the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. They're the Chinese brand's top-of-the-line smartphones, offering big screens, superb cameras and oodles of power. But they'll soon be succeeded.

Because OnePlus isn't one to sit still. It launches new phones every six months (at least), which means we're due the 'T' variants, the OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro, shortly. While only minor updates, they should feature plenty of improvements over the current models.

So what can we expect? We've scoured the web to find the best, most reliable rumours and leaks around. Read on for everything we know so far...

OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro: price

OnePlus built a reputation as a maker of some of the best Android phones at bargain prices. And with the recent launch of the OnePlus Nord, it went back to those roots. But in recent years, the prices of its devices have been creeping up.

Because they will be more advanced than the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, the OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro should be more expensive, as is usually the way with the firm's 'T' variant phones.

The 8 and 8 Pro start at £599 ($699, AU$1199 ) and £799 ($899, AU$1700) respectively. We would expect the 8T and 8T Pro to cost around £649 ($850, AU$1185) and £949 ($1256, AU$1732) respectively. That's going on last year's mark-up for the 7T and 7T Pro.

One other thing to note is that there will be no McLaren Edition of the Pro model this year after OnePlus recently confirmed its partnership with the motor racing company had ended. So those hoping for a snazzy paint job and more memory will be left wanting.

OnePlus generally has two major phone launches a year, each around six months apart. It has already held two big launches this year (the One 8 and 8 Pro and Nord), but the Nord was a midrange device, whereas the 8/8 Pro and 8T/8T Pro are high-end handsets. As such, it makes sense to stick to its usual schedule for its flagship Android phones.

The 8 and 8Pro launched in April, which means their successors should land around October, but this isn't set in stone. The 7T and 7T Pro launched in September 2019, while the 6T arrived in November 2018, so there is some wiggle room around this date (that's especially true with the coronavirus pandemic currently causing launch delays for many companies). But either way, expect them before the year is out.

OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro: design

The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are only available in certain colours in certain regions. This approach has proved divisive, as UK buyers are unable to purchase the rather natty Ultramarine Blue and Interstellar Glow versions of the devices, for example.

Hopefully, OnePlus will do away with this approach for its next phones. Who knows, it might throw some new colour schemes into the mix too.

As for the actual look of the phones, leaks are decidedly thin on the ground. The 'T' versions often appear identical to their predecessors, though the 7T was quite a departure: it featured a circular rear camera housing that was different from that on the OnePlus 7. So at this stage, it's anyone's guess.

OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro: specs

Chip manufacturer Qualcomm recently confirmed its next chipset will be the Snapdragon 865 Plus. There was no mention of OnePlus during the announcement, but odds are that the OnePlus 8T series will be among the first Android phones to use this chipset.

According to a leaked benchmark test, the 8T will have 8GB of RAM and Android 11 which is as we would expect. Its results are reportedly not that dissimilar to the OnePlus 8, so we might not be looking at drastically improved performance.

The real big advantage over previous OnePlus phones would be 65W charging (via TechRadar). Previous generations of OnePlus phones have maxed out at 30W charging, so more than doubling this would have a real impact on how long it takes to juice up the device.

We should see the same 120Hz refresh rate as the OnePlus 8, putting the 8T series on a par with the Samsung Galaxy S20 as one of the best Android phones when it comes to screen refresh rate.

The 8 Pro has a telephoto lens among its camera array, which the standard OnePlus 8 is lacking. Therefore it would make sense to add the telephoto lens to both the 8T and 8T Pro. In the case of the former, this is to differentiate it from its predecessor. And in the latter, to keep up with its predecessor's photography skills.

We could also see a bump to 64MP on the main camera. That's according to XDA Developers, who spotted a mention of the megapixel increase within the code for an update to the OnePlus camera app.

Other camera improvements will probably include eliminating the HDR system's 'halo effect', correcting white balance across all camera lenses, improving the auto-exposure lock feature and continually optimising post-processing. These all came out of OnePlus's Open Ears forum in May, which is an event for developers and users alike to suggest ways for the firm to improve its products.

These improvements should come to other OnePlus phones too via a software update.

Finally, expect the 8T series to be among the first to adopt Android 11, the latest version of Google's mobile OS. OnePlus phones are always right at the front of the queue when it comes to Android updates, and we would expect the new range to be no different.

We'll be updating this page with new information on pricing, the release date, features and specs of the new OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro as and when they land in our inbox.