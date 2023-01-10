Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live stream and how to watch the Carabao Cup quarterfinal

It's an all Midlands affair on Wednesday night when Nottingham Forest welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to the City Ground for this Carabao Cup quarterfinal. Both these sides are struggling in the Premier League, but whoever wins here will be within touching distance of a trip to Wembley. Make sure you know how to watch a Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live stream from anywhere.

US soccer fans can tune in on ESPN Plus to watch a Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live stream for $9.99 per month. Don't forget to subscribe to a VPN for ESPN Plus access (opens in new tab) if you're a US fan stuck outside the States.

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live stream Date: Weds, 11th January 2022 Kick-off: 7.45pm GMT / 2.45pm ET Venue: The City Ground US stream: ESPN Plus Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free (opens in new tab) AUS stream: beIN Sports (AU$19.99/month)

Nottingham Forest had already seen off Grimsby and Spurs when they were drawn against Blackburn in the last round. Goals from Jesse Lingard, Taiwo Awoniyi and a Brennan Johnson brace sent them through after they'd been pegged back by Rovers' Scott Wharton late in the first half, but the Premier League class of Steve Cooper's side showed through. Forest were dumped out of the FA Cup by Blackpool at the weekend, but they'll be hoping to be in the pot for the semi-final draw come the end of the game on Wednesday.

Wolves might be just two points off the bottom of the Premier League table but they're still fighting in both domestic cup competitions. Having already seen off Leeds and Preston in previous Carabao Cup rounds, they defeated League Two side Gillingham last time out, with a Raúl Jiménez penalty opening the scoring and Rayan Aït-Nouri putting the game beyond doubt in stoppage time. A replay with Liverpool awaits in the FA Cup but Julen Lopetegui will be keen to keep this run going to build confidence in his side.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT (2.45pm ET), Wednesday 11th January. Read on to find out on how to watch a Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live stream, wherever you are in the world, on TV, online and on mobile.

US: Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live stream

(Image credit: ESPN+)

EFL Cup football fans in the US can watch a Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live stream on ESPN Plus.

The service is home to Carabao Cup football for the 2022/23 season along with FA Cup action, football from around the world and a host of other sports. It costs $9.99 a month and there are no long contracts. You can cancel at any time.

Of course, ESPN Plus is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

Watch a Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Nottingham Forest vs Wolves

Using a VPN is incredibly simple for tuning into ESPN+ while away.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Nottingham Forest vs Wolves, you may wish to choose 'US' for ESPN+.

3. Then head over to ESPN Plus on your browser or device and enjoy the Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

Can you watch a Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live stream in the UK?

Sadly, Nottingham Forest vs Wolves will not be televised in the UK.

Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock the live streams on beIN Sports and ESPN Plus.

Australia: Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service beIN Sport will provide live coverage of Nottingham Forest vs Wolves – for just AU$19.99 per month or AU$179.99 a year.

You can also watch beIN Sport as one of the channels on sports streaming service Kayo Sports. Kayo comes with a 14-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Nottingham Forest vs Wolves on the radio

(Image credit: BBC)

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves can be found on BBC 5 Live, available on AM / MW analogue radio (909 or 693), DAB Digital Radio (BBC R5L), Freeview (705), Freesat (705), Sky TV (0105).