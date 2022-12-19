Newcastle vs Bournemouth live stream and how to watch the Carabao Cup

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe crosses paths with former club Bournemouth on Tuesday in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. Can the high-flying Magpies, currently third in the league, continue their winning ways? Make sure you know how to watch a Newcastle vs Bournemouth live stream from anywhere.

US soccer fans can tune in on ESPN Plus to watch a Newcastle vs Bournemouth live stream for $9.99 per month. Don't forget to subscribe to a VPN for ESPN Plus access (opens in new tab) if you're a US fan stuck outside the States.

Newcastle vs Bournemouth live stream Date: Tuesday, 20th December 2022 Kick-off: 7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET Venue: St James's Park, Newcastle US stream: ESPN Plus Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free (opens in new tab) AUS stream: beIN Sports (AU$19.99/month)

While Lionel Messi ponders his future, English fans are regrouping for the resumption of club football. The early team news is in and Brazil international Bruno, who is said to be fine, physically, after returning from Qatar, is expected to start for Newcastle. Allan Saint-Maximan, who was left out of the French team by Didier Deschamps, is in doubt due to an injury.

As for Bournemouth, Gary O'Neil has a tough task on his hands if he is to unseat the Magpies at St James's Park. Still, O'Neil has certainly proven his mettle so far. Despite taking charge just 12 matches prior to the World Cup break, he has guided the Cherries to 14th in the Premier League and masterminded a thumping 4-1 win over Everton in the third round of the EFL Cup.

Newcastle have a famously poor record when it comes to the this competition. Since its inception 61 years ago the Toon have only made it to the cup final once, losing 2-1 to Manchester City in 1976. But having dropped just one game in all competitions so far this season, Eddie Howe will be aiming to rewrite history.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT (2.45pm ET) on Tuesday 20th December. Read on to find out on how to watch a Newcastle vs Bournemouth live stream, wherever you are in the world, on TV, online and on mobile.

US: Newcastle vs Bournemouth live stream

EFL Cup football fans in the US can watch a Newcastle vs Bournemouth live stream on ESPN Plus.

The service is home to Carabao Cup football for the 2022/23 season along with FA Cup action, football from around the world and a host of other sports. It costs $9.99 a month and there are no long contracts. You can cancel at any time.

Of course, ESPN Plus is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Newcastle vs Bournemouth live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Newcastle vs Bournemouth live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Newcastle vs Bournemouth

Using a VPN is incredibly simple for tuning into ESPN+ while away.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Newcastle vs Bournemouth, you may wish to choose 'US' for ESPN+.

3. Then head over to ESPN Plus on your browser or device and enjoy the Newcastle vs Bournemouth live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

Can you watch a Newcastle vs Bournemouth live stream in the UK?

Sadly, Newcastle vs Bournemouth will not be televised in the UK.

Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock the live streams on beIN Sports and ESPN Plus.

Australia: Newcastle vs Bournemouth live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service beIN Sport will provide live coverage of Newcastle vs Bournemouth – for just AU$19.99 per month or AU$179.99 a year.

You can also watch beIN Sport as one of the channels on sports streaming service Kayo Sports. Kayo comes with a 14-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Newcastle vs Bournemouth on the radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

Newcastle vs Bournemouth can be found on BBC 5 Live, available on AM / MW analogue radio (909 or 693), DAB Digital Radio (BBC R5L), Freeview (705), Freesat (705, Sky TV (0105). The coverage starts at 7.40pm GMT, five minutes before kick-off.