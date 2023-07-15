New Zealand vs South Africa live stream and how to watch the 2023 Rugby Championship for free, Round 2

Watch an New Zealand vs South Africa live stream 2023

New Zealand vs South Africa is available to watch live in New Zealand via Sky Sport, while in South Africa all the action will be broadcast on SuperSport. In Australia, the game will be broadcast live on Stan Sport, and on Sky Sports in the UK. Rugby fans in the US can meanwhile watch this fixture live via the dedicated streaming service FloRugby.

Kick-off is at 7.05 pm NZST local time in New Zealand on Saturday, July 15, making it an 8.05 am BST start in the UK, 9.05 am SAST in South Africa, and 3.05 am ET / 12:05 am PT in the US.

Full details on how to watch a Rugby Championship 2023 live stream today online and on TV are just below. Don't forget to use a VPN to tune into your usual stream from anywhere.

New Zealand vs South Africa Rugby Championship 2023: preview

It's a potentially pivotal Rugby Championships 2023 clash at Mount Smart on Saturday, with New Zealand and South Africa both looking to defend their unbeaten records.

The Springboks made a blistering start to the tournament, with Kurt-Lee Arendse's hat-trick helping South Africa to an impressive 43-12 rout of Australia in their opening weekend fixture in Pretoria.

The All Blacks meanwhile come into this match having thrashed Argentina 12-41 in Mendoza last Saturday, running in three tries in the opening 12 minutes of the game.

Dane Coles, Ardie Savea, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Aaron Smith, and Beauden Barrett all crossed for tries, with Ian Foster's side set to maintain a similar approach as they continue their title defence.

South Africa's split team strategy for this year's Rugby Championship has seen them send 14 players over to New Zealand a week in advance for this key fixture in order to acclimatise, with 10 of those players making Jacques Nienaber's matchday squad to face the All Blacks.

Veteran second-row Eben Etzebeth has been named as captain for the visitors, while Lood de Jager, Kwagga Smith, Franco Mostert, and Jasper Wiese are all set to start.

Make sure you know how to watch a New Zealand vs South Africa Rugby Championship 2023 live stream from wherever you are with our guide below.

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa: Live stream in Australia

Viewers in Australia can watch this match via Stan Sport, which will be showing every match of tournament ad-free, including all of the games not involving the Wallabies.

A subscription currently costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Currently away from Australia? Watch Stan Sport from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

If you've never used a VPN before, follow the step-by-step instructions below...

If you're abroad right now, you might not be able to watch the Rugby Championship 2023 as you would if you were at home, as the service will detect your location based on your IP address, and may automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) will help you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet and can set your device to appear as if it's anywhere in the world.

How to use a VPN for Rugby Championship 2023

Using a VPN to stream TV from abroad is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Rugby Championship 2023 games, you could choose 'Australia' for Stan Sports.

3. Then head over to Stan Sport on your browser or device and watch New Zealand vs South Africa live stream!

UK: Watch an New Zealand vs South Africa live stream 2023

Rugby Championship 2023 matches will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

Kick-off for New Zealand vs South Africa in the UK is at 8.05 am BST on Saturday.

Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in watching this game and plenty more live sport in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Rugby Championship 2023 live stream with a Now day pass or a monthly pass. Here is our pick of the best Now deals.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle, which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £43 per month.

Virgin Media customers are able to watch the Rugby Championship 2023 with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on the go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app.

USA: Watch a Rugby Championship New Zealand vs South Africa live stream 2023

In the US, Rugby Championship 2023 matches including New Zealand vs South Africa will be available to watch via dedicated streaming service FloRugby. Subscription costs $30 a month or $150 a year.

Kick-off for this game in the States is at 3.05 am ET / 12:05 am PT in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Not cheap, but you do get access to live streams of every Rugby Championship match, plus replays, results, team and athlete rankings, and breaking news.

New Zealand: Watch a New Zealand vs South Africa live stream 2023

Sky Sport in New Zealand is the home of the 2023 Rugby Championship for the Kiwis. You'll find all six games and three rounds of this year's Rugby Championship there.

Kick-off for Kiwis for this fixture is at 7.05 pm NZST.

If you don't already have Sky Sport as part of your TV package, you can subscribe to the Sky Sport Now streaming platform on a more temporary basis. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. There's also a 7-day free trial to use before you commit as well.

South Africa: Watch a New Zealand vs South Africa live stream 2023

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch the 2023 Rugby Championship in South Africa, with the network showing every game of the tournament, including New Zealand vs. South Africa.

Kick-off in South Africa for this fixture is at 9.05 am SAST.

Subscribers can also watch matches via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

2023 Rugby Championship fixtures

All times British Summer Time

Saturday 8th July

South Africa 43-12 Australia (Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria)

Argentina 12-41 New Zealand (Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, Mendoza)

Saturday 15th July

8.05 am: New Zealand vs South Africa (Go Media Stadium, Auckland)

10.45am: Australia vs Argentina (CommBank Stadium, Parramatta)

Saturday 29th July

10.45 am: Australia vs New Zealand (MCG, East Melbourne)

4.05 pm: South Africa vs Argentina (Ellis Park Stadium, Johannesburg)

Saturday 5th August

3.35 am: New Zealand vs Australia (Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin)

11.10pm: Argentina vs South Africa ( José Amalfitani Stadium, Buenos Aires)