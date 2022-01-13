Napoli vs Fiorentina live stream: how to watch the Coppa Italia round of 16 for free online and on TV, team news

Two of Italy's top six meet on Thursday in a repeat of the 2014 Coppa Italia Final – and with the two Milan sides fighting it out at the top of Serie A, this could represent both Napoli and Fiorentina's best chance of silverware this season. Make sure you know how to watch a Napoli vs Fiorentina live stream for free wherever you are.

Napoli vs Fiorentina live stream Kick-off: 17.00 GMT, 13th January 2022 Free live stream: RAIPlay Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK TV channel: Premier Sports 1 US stream: Paramount+ (12.00 ET)

After a strong start to the season, going unbeaten until the trip to Inter in late November, Napoli's form has wobbled in recent weeks, losing to both Spezia and Empoli before Christmas. Luciano Spalletti's side have a good record against Fiorentina, though, winning 12 of their last 20 meetings and four of the last five.

Fiorentina also lost to Empoli recently but had gone unbeaten until losing to Torino on Monday, despite the doubts hanging over the future of star striker Dušan Vlahović, who's wanted by about half of the Premier League.

If he were to leave this month, firing the Viola into the next round of the cup would be a suitable parting gift, and with a starting place up front alongside Nicolás González and Riccardo Saponara, Fiorentina fans will be hoping that's the least he can do. Alfred Duncan is preferred in midfield over Giacomo Bonaventura.

New signing from Manchester United, Axel Tuanzebe, starts for Napoli in defence, while Andrea Petagna is rewarded for his spectacular winning goal against Sampdoria on Sunday with another start in attack, flanked by Dries Mertens and Matteo Politano on the wings.



Kick-off is at 17.00 GMT (12.00 ET) today, Thursday 13th January, at Napoli's iconic Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. UK viewers can watch on Premier Sports. US viewers can catch the action on ESPN+ and lucky football fans in Italy can watch the action for free on RaiPlay. Read on for all the details of the Coppa Italia round of 16 and how to watch a Napoli vs Fiorentina free live stream wherever you are in the world.

Italian TV network RAI has the rights to air the Napoli vs Fiorentina live stream on its RAIPlay web player and will do so for all Italians to watch for free. It's worth remembering that you can enjoy the coverage for free from abroad too as an Italian national using a VPN (more details below).

RAIPlay is also available as an app for iOS and Android devices. That means you can watch a Coppa Italia live stream on your mobile or tablet as well as on your laptop browser.

How to watch Napoli vs Fiorentina free from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have access to RAIPlay, you won't be able to watch Napoli vs Fiorentina when outside of Italy without a VPN. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others.

Watch a Napoli vs Fiorentina live stream in the UK

The clash between Napoli and Fiorentina will be shown live on Premier Sports.

The company offers a handy streaming option for £12.99 a month, which includes Premier Sports 1 and 2, La Liga TV and Box Nation.

Premier Sports is also available to Sky TV and Virgin Media customers for £12.99 per month, or via Amazon Prime Video for £14.99 a month.

Watch Napoli vs Fiorentina live in the USA

Paramount+ has the rights to show the Coppa Italia round of 16 – Napoli vs Fiorentina – in the US.

You can sign up to Paramount Plus with a 7-day free trial. Plans start from $4.99 thereafter but you can cancel at any time with no worry about long contracts.

Of course, you can just watch a Napoli vs Fiorentina free live stream on RAIPlay by using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, which offers access to the free RAIPlay live stream from anywhere in the world for any Italian nationals who happen to be abroad.

DAZN is the new home of football in Brazil, Germany, Italy, Japan, Austria, Spain, Switzerland and other regions around the world and is well worth signing up to for all the Coppa Italia action as well as a host of other events.

Prices vary but are generally very favourable. DAZN usually offers a free 7-day trial, depending on your location. You can try it out for watching the Coppa Italia Final and then decide to cancel or continue your subscription. It could be a bargain option for those seeking a Napoli vs Fiorentina live stream.

DAZN has the rights to the Coppa Italia, FA Cup. Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, fightsports, and much more, live and on demand in Austria, Brazil, Germany, Spain and Japan. Try free and cancel at anytime.