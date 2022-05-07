Munster vs Toulouse live stream and how to watch 2021/22 Heineken Cup quarter final online

The quarter-finals of the Heineken Cup kick off on Saturday with a blockbuster of a match – Munster vs Toulouse (3pm BST). Can Munster upset reigning French and European champions Toulouse at Dublin's Aviva Stadium? Make sure you know how to watch a Munster vs Toulouse live stream from where you are.

US fans can get a Munster vs Toulouse live stream on Peacock for only $4.99 a month. Aussie viewers can watch with a Kayo Sports 14-day free trial. Either way, you'll need to use a VPN to access your local streaming service from overseas.

Munster's dream of a third European trophy is alive and well, but they'll have to muscle past defending champions Toulouse if they want to progress to the semi-finals. Johann van Graan’s side go into the biggest match of their season on the back of a three-game winning streak, having beaten Exeter Chiefs, Ulster and Cardiff in recent weeks. Can they extend that run and put Toulouse to the sword this Saturday?

It won't be easy. The French superstars have no fewer than ten 2022 Grand Slam winners among their ranks, and an excellent away record when it comes to Irish teams. Indeed, Ugo Mola's men beat Munster 40-33 at Thomond Park in last year's round of 16, en route to winning a record-breaking fifth Heineken Cup. The team is firing well at home too, having just beaten La Rochelle in France's Top 14 league.

Can local heroes Munster take an early lead against the Toulouse? Or will they come unstuck at the Aviva? Make sure you know to watch a Munster vs Toulouse live stream from where you are.

Free Munster vs Toulouse live stream

(Image credit: Kayo)

Aussies can watch Munster vs Toulouse live on Kayo Sports. The streaming service offers new users a 14-day free trial (cancel anytime).

Meanwhile, lucky US fans can stream the Champions Cup – including Munster vs Toulouse – on Peacock for only $4.99 a month.

Remember: If you're away from home, you'll need to use a VPN to watch your local stream from where you are. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Munster vs Toulouse live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Munster vs Toulouse rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Champions Cup rugby, you may wish to choose 'USA' for Peacock, or 'Australia' for Kayo Sports.

3. Then head over to Peacock or Kayo Sports on your browser or device and enjoy the Munster vs Toulouse live stream.

UK: Munster vs Toulouse live stream

(Image credit: BT Sport)

BT Sport has the rights to show 2021/22 European Rugby Champions Cup games - including Munster vs Toulouse – in the UK.

Existing BT customers can upgrade to the sport channels for as little as £15 per month. Non-BT customers can get a BT Sport Monthly Pass for £25 a month and enjoy all four BT Sports channels contract-free.

Channel 4 will show a handful of games for free (Racing 92 vs Sale Sharks is on Channel 4 this Sunday, 8th May, from 2pm BST). Remember to use a VPN when travelling away from the UK.

BT Sport for existing BT TV customers from £15

Upgrading to all four BT Sport channels is no big deal if you’re already a BT customer. Those with BT TV already can access the channels from £15 a month for the first three months. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for the same price.

BT Sport Monthly Pass £25

Open to all, the this pass offers access to all four BT Sport channels through the BT Sport app on TVs, tablets, mobiles and more. Sports include UFC, Champions League football, Heineken Champions Cup rugby and more.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £30 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing. It's also worth looking out for bundled Sky Sports and BT Sport deals.

USA: Munster vs Toulouse live stream

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

NBC Sports has the exclusive rights to air European Rugby Champions Cup games in the USA. The network will offer a Munster vs Toulouse live stream on Peacock TV and subscription costs just $4.99 a month (with ads) or $9.99 a month (ad-free). Cancel anytime.

Outside the US this week? Simply use a use a VPN to access all your favourite local streaming services from wherever you are in the world.

Munster vs Toulouse | $4.99 a month on Peacock TV

Want to stream European Champions Cup rugby live in the USA? Try Peacock Premium for (ad-supported) coverage of the rugger and a host of other top-quality sports. At under five bucks a month, it's a steal.

Peacock TV gets you full coverage of the European Rugby Champions Cup, plus selected Premier League soccer games, Champions League games, Premiership Rugby, blockbuster movies and TV boxsets such as The Office. It's one heck of a deal.

Australia: Munster vs Toulouse live stream

(Image credit: Kayo Sports)

Foxtel's streaming-only platform, Kayo Sports, is the best way to get a European Rugby Champions Cup live stream in Oz. The respected streaming service covers over 50 sports and will offer a Munster vs Toulouse live stream.

The Basic package costs $25 a month while Premium, which works across multiple screens, costs $35 a month. Both come with a a free 14-day trial. There's no lock-in contract, so you can cancel at any time.

Kayo Sports FREE 14-day trial – Champions Cup rugby

Kayo Sports lets you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports including European Champions Cup rugby. Choose a free 14-day trial of Basic ($25 a month) or Premium ($35 a month) and cancel any time – there's no lock-in contract.

Ireland: Munster vs Toulouse live stream

The Irish-French rugby clash will be live on BT Sport 2 from 2.45pm on Saturday 8th May (3pm kick-off). The BT Sport Monthly Pass (€30/month) provides contract-free access to BT Sport 1 on your computer, laptop or mobile device.

European Rugby Champions Cup 2021/22 fixtures

All kick-off times BST

QUARTER FINALS

Saturday 7 May

Munster v Toulouse (3pm, Aviva Stadium)

Leicester v Leinster (5.30pm, Welford Road)

La Rochelle v Montpellier (5.30pm, Stade Marcel-Deflandre)

Sunday 8 May

Racing 92 v Sale (3pm, Paris La Défense Arena)

SEMI-FINALS:

13-15th May 2022

The semi-finals will be played over one match, and the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have either home country advantage or home venue advantage (TBC) as follows:

SF 1: Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2

SF 2: Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

2022 HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP FINAL:

28th May 2022

Saturday, 28 May; Stade Vélodrome, Marseille (17.45)

European Rugby Champions Cup match facts

(Image credit: Heineken / EPCR)

Qualification for the pool stage of the 2021/22 Heineken Champions Cup depends on a club's final position in their respective national/regional league. The only other way to qualify is by winning the second-tier Challenge Cup, as Montpellier did when they beat Leicester Tigers in May of this 2021.

The first ever Champions Cup winners were French side Toulouse, who defeated Cardiff 21-18 in a tightly contested final at Arms Park, Wales, in front of 21,800 spectators.

Toulouse have won the Champions Cup a record five times and reached the final a record seven times. Leinster have won four, while Saracens and Toulon have won three each.

The tournament was called the Heineken Cup between 1995 and 2014, before its name was changed to the European Rugby Champions Cup. Dutch beer giant Heineken returned as the main sponsor for 2018/19, signing a four year deal to rename the event the Heineken Champions Cup.