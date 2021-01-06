Man United vs Man City live stream: team news, TV channel, how to watch the Carabao Cup semi-final

It's a familiar looking Manchester United XI that takes on neighbours Manchester City in the EFL Cup semi-final tonight. Walker and Jesus make the bench alongside Aguero for the Sky Blues. Make sure you know how to watch a Man United vs Man City live stream wherever you are in the world.

Semi-final live stream info. UK football fans will need a Sky Sports subscription to watch Man United vs Man City in 4K. To watch in HD, non-Sky customers can purchase a Now TV pass. In the US, subscribers to ESPN+ can watch the game on TV and stream it on the ESPN+ app. Remember to use a VPN when trying to stream away from home in another country.

Five wins from their last seven games have helped Manchester United rocket up the league into second place, hot on the heels of Liverpool after the Merseysiders' loss to Southampton. Where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had looked it risk, the Red Devils boss seems to have fashioned a winning formula from his team.

Paul Pogba is back in the fold, forwards Martial and Rashford have found their shooting boots, the Fred/McTominay central axis is looking strong and Bruno Fernandes is as dangerous as ever. The only downer is that Edinson Cavani's ban prevents the Uruguayan hitman from taking part.

Manchester City have more in the way of injury concerns to deal with but that seemed of little bother to Pep's men when they took Chelsea apart at the weekend. Walker, Aguero and Jesus might still be called upon this evening. Phil Foden and Zinchenko enjoy another start in their absence.

City have been grinding through the gears of late with, crucially, playmaker Kevin De Bruyne coming into form just in time. Expect a belter of a tie.

It's a 7.45pm GMT kick-off (2.45pm ET). Read on to find out how to watch a Man United vs Man City live stream, wherever you are in the world...

Man United vs Man City live stream in the US

(Image credit: EFL Carabao Cup)

ESPN is the Carabao Cup rights holder in the US but this fixture won't be available on live broadcast TV. Instead the Man United vs Man City semi-final is on EPSN+ which can be viewed through the EPSN+ app on all good smart platforms.

Subscription to EPSN+ costs just $5.99 per month or $12.99 per month as part of a triple threat with Disney+ and Hulu which represents an excellent deal for a tonne of sports and entertainment content.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch ESPN+ from abroad as if you were back at home in the States.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

Man United vs Man City live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as NordVPN.

Nord VPN from £2.86 per month

You can get three months free when you sign up to a two-year plan, bringing VPN access to six simultaneous smart devices including desktop computers, laptops, mobiles and tablets running Windows, Mac OS, iOS and Android. Nord offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Man United vs Man City in 4K

(Image credit: Jonathan Palombo - https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Manchester_City_Stadium_Tour_(6923534347).jpg)

Man United vs Man City will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD on Wednesday.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Man United vs Man City live stream with a Now TV day pass (£9.98) or a monthly pass (£25). Keep your eyes open for occasional discount as well as the option of the Now TV Mobile Month Pass which offers mobile device access for just £5.99 per month.

Make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

Now TV Sky Sports Pass + mobile month £9.98

Enjoy a day of Sky Sports on your TV and a whole month on your mobile phone for just £9.98 while this Now TV deal is on.View Deal

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Man United vs Man City with a Sky Sport subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

The ultimate guide to the best Now TV deals and free passes

EFL Cup fixtures

(Image credit: Wembley Stadium)

All kick-off times are in GMT (UK)

Wednesday 6th January

Manchester United vs Manchester City - 7.45pm, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky One / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Sunday 25th April

Carabao Cup Final TBC