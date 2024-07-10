I test wireless earbuds and headphones for a living – here are 9 top deals to hunt down during Prime Day 2024

Amazon Prime Day is less than a week away which means many of you will be doing all the relevant prep required to bag yourself a bargain, whether you’re on the hunt for a heavily discounted TV or a super saving on some hi-fi separates.

If the history of Prime Day has taught us one thing, though, it’s that you can expect a wide array of headphone deals and wireless earbuds deals to choose from. Amazon is awash with pairs of Bluetooth over-ears and buds, whether you want a cheap pair to throw in your bag, or a more premium pair to entertain you during a weekend stroll.

This is why I've highlighted a few pairs below that I think it's worth keeping an eye on in the coming days and during the Prime Day sales themselves (that’s over the 16th and 17th July, just in case you’d forgotten).

All the pairs I've picked are five-star performers so their abilities and sonic qualities are more than up to scratch. Remember they’re fantastic products irrespective of if they’re on offer, although if you do stumble across a saving that can sweeten the deal then I'm sure you won't complain.

Some of these models have been discounted before - they might have a track record of being discounted during Prime Day (or Black Friday) and I think there’s a good chance this could happen again.

Alternatively, Prime Day 2024 might be the first opportunity to spot a decent saving on a relatively new pair that’s only been around a few months. I've also made a note of the prices we tested them at and the prices I've seen them drop to, just for some added context. Happy Shopping!

Class-leading wireless cans: Sony WH-1000XM5

(Image credit: Future)

Reviewed at £380

Now £299

Lowest ever price £239

Prime Day target £239

The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones don't really need any introduction. They are our current class leaders and sensational all-rounders and deals are highly sought after. We first tested them at £380 when they launched back in May 2022 and the fact they're over two years old means they could be ripe for a price drop. I've seen them as low as £239 once and would hope they might drop down to that level for Prime Day. I doubt they'll drop any lower, at least until Black Friday.

Affordable on-ears: Sony WH-CH520

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Reviewed at £49

Now £38

Lowest ever price £34

Prime Day target £34

Anyone looking for a pair of cheap Bluetooth headphones that won't break the bank, could do a lot worse than these excellent five-star Sonys. Even at their full price of £49 the WH-CH520 are a bit of a bargain and I've seen them down to £34 which is quite a tidy saving. I doubt we'll see them drop lower, but Prime Day could spring a surprise and anything around the £30 mark would give you a great reason to buy.

Apple's finest: AirPods Max

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Reviewed at £549

Now £480

Lowest ever price £400

Prime Day target £400

The Apple AirPods Max are an interesting one. Believe it or not, they launched back in December 2020 for £549. Apple prices don't tend to fall too dramatically, but I did see these hit £400 during Black Friday 2022. And they've fluctuated around £450-£500 since. Rumour has it a second-generation pair might launch towards the end of the year which could see prices drop, but will Prime Day see them hit £400 again? I'm not so sure. If they do, and you're an iPhone/MacBook user I'd take the plunge because they still sound amazing and are still super-competitive in their class. (Note that some finishes tend to have bigger discounts than others.)

Luxury listening: Mark Levinson No. 5909

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Reviewed at £999

Now £749

Lowest ever price £749

Prime Day target £729

Sure, the Mark Levinson No. 5909 aren't cheap, but I guarantee you won't have heard a pair of wireless headphones quite like them. The 5909 started out life at £999 and dropped to around £800 during Black Friday 2023. They only recently dropped to £749 back in May so I doubt we'll see them drop much further for Prime Day 2024. You never know, they might drop closer to £700 but this might be more likely during Black Friday later in the year.

Cheap and cheerful: Earfun Air

(Image credit: EarFun)

Reviewed at £55

Now £26

Lowest ever price £26

Prime Day target £22

On the hunt for a cheap and cheerful Prime Day deal? The Earfun Air wireless earbuds are one pair I'd be keeping an eye on. They only cost £55 when we originally tested them and we thought they were a steal thanks to their waterproof design, seven-hour battery life and punchy, entertaining sound. At the time of writing, they're down to £26 thanks to a voucher on Amazon, which is around as low as I've seen them. They could drop down to the £20 mark which would be even better, and great for anyone wanting a cheap second pair.

Sensational value: Sony WF-C700N

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Reviewed at £100

Now £89

Lowest ever price £67

Prime Day target £67

We awarded the Sony WF-C700N a Product of the Year gong at the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023 so this should show you how highly we rate them. They’re a step up in sound quality from the WF-C500 and add active noise-cancelling to the equation. We saw the price drop to £67 back at the start of the year and I'd like to think they might return to this level during Prime Day. Personally, if they drop to around £70 or under, I think you should consider them a no-brainer.

Award-winning all-rounders: Sony WF-1000XM5

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Reviewed at £259

Now £219

Lowest ever price £204

Prime Day target £200

Sony's five-star, flagship WF-1000XM5 are around the £219 mark at the moment, but I have seen them dip as low as £204 in recent months. Do watch out for used pairs that appear on Amazon, though and make sure you're getting one that's box-fresh. My gut feeling is that these amazing all-rounders probably won't dip below £204 until Black Friday, but I could be proved wrong and this is still a great price for these class-leading wireless earbuds.

Ideal for iPhone users: Apple AirPods Pro 2

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Reviewed at £249

Now £211

Lowest ever price £189

Prime Day target £189

It can be hard to find deals on Apple products at the best of times and the AirPods Pro 2 are no exception. Apple’s excellent wireless earbuds have come down a little since their launch in September 2022 but we are only talking around £30. More recently, they have dropped to as low as £189 but this has been the exception rather than the rule and whether we’ll see them return to this level during Prime Day remains to be seen.

Amazing noise-cancelling: Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Reviewed at £300

Now £219

Lowest ever price £219

Prime Day target £210

Arguably the best noise-cancelling earbuds currently on the market, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds do demand a price premium. But we think their stunning sound quality and ANC skills are worth every penny. I’ve seen the price drop as low as £219 earlier in the year, which is a huge saving for these impressive buds. I think we're unlikely to see them drop a huge amount during Prime Day but if they hit the £200 mark or below I'd be looking to buy if your budget allows.