Il Lombardia live stream 2022: how to watch the year's final Monument

The curtain comes down on the WorldTour season this weekend as the world's top riders take on Giro di Lombardia. This year's race marks the 116th edition of 'Race of the Falling Leaves' and stands as the fifth and final Monument of the season. Make sure you know how to watch an Il Lombardia live stream for free from wherever you are in the world.

Il Lombardia live stream Date: Saturday 8th October 2022 Expected finish time: 4pm GMT / 11am ET FREE stream: Rai Play (opens in new tab) (Italy) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) UK stream: Eurosport Player (£6.99/month) US/Aus stream: GCN+ ($8.99/month)

The 253km lake and mountains lined route from Bergamo to Como is arguably the most beautiful course in cycling. It nevertheless features some of the most agonising climbs that the riders will have likely faced this season, with a grinding 4800m of elevation gain.

Last year's winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) will be gunning for glory once more, but the biggest headlines will be saved for home turf hero Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan) if he can pick up his third title here and sign-off his cycling career in style.

Those in Italy can watch for free on Rai and RaiPlay. Italians away from home should make sure they know how to watch a free Il Lombardia live stream from abroad with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Il Lombardia 2022 route & teams

(Image credit: II Lombardia)

1 UAE Team Emirates

2 AG2R Citroën Team

3 Alpecin-Deceuninck

Click to see full Il Lombardia teams list 4 Astana Qazaqstan Team 5 Bahrain - Victorious 6 Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 7 BORA - hansgrohe 8 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 9 Cofidis 10 Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli 11 EF Education-EasyPost 12 EOLO-Kometa 13 Groupama - FDJ 14 INEOS Grenadiers 15 Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 16 Israel - Premier Tech 17 Jumbo-Visma 18 Lotto Soudal 19 Movistar Team 20 Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 21 Team Arkéa Samsic 22 Team BikeExchange - Jayco 23 Team DSM 24 TotalEnergies 25 Trek - Segafredo

Il Lombardia free live stream

Cycling fans in Italy can catch Il Lombardia for free on Rai Sport (opens in new tab) and the Rai Play (opens in new tab) streaming service. Simply create an account and sign in.

Travelling away from Italy this week? You can always use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access RaiPlay from wherever you are. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). Details below.

How to watch Il Lombardia from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Il Lombardia rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which we rate as the best VPN service. It offers a 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Milan-San Remo cycling, you may wish to choose 'Italy' to access Rai Play.

3. Then head over to Rai Play (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy a free Il Lombardia live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

Il Lombardia live stream in the UK

Il Lombardia will be aired live across the UK and Europe via Eurosport and Eurosport Player. Subscription costs from £6.99 a month or £39.99 a year.

If you happen to be outside the UK this weekend, simply use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access Eurosport as without being location blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

Il Lombardia live stream in the US, Canada and Australia

GCN+ is the place to see the 2022 Il Lombardia in the USA, Canada and Australia.

The specialist streaming service costs just $8.99 a month or $49.99 a year in the US.

That includes live and uninterrupted coverage of men's and women's pro-cycling throughout the season, plus GCN+ originals.

Remember, you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access any local live stream when travelling away from home.