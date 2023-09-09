How to watch UFC 293 live stream — Adesanya vs Strickland, full card, cagewalks, tale of the tape

UFC 293 Adesanya vs Strickland live stream

UFC 293 takes to Sydney, Australia, this weekend for the middleweight title bout between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland. You can watch UFC 293 on ESPN+ in the US, Kayo Sports in Australia, TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) in the UK, and UFC Fight Pass in Canada. Full details are just below.

🥊 UK: UFC 293 live stream on TNT Sports.

🥊 USA: UFC 293 live stream on ESPN+ PPV.

🥊 AUS: UFC 293 live stream on Kayo Sports Main Event PPV.

🥊 CAN: UFC 293 live stream on UFC Fight Pass.

What time is Adesanya vs Strickland? The UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland main card is expected to start at 3am BST / 10pm PT / 1pm AEDT on Saturday 9th / Sunday 10th September 2023 at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The prelims are expected at 1am BST / 8pm ET / 10am AEST.

UFC 293 live stream: Preview

UFC 293 sees Israel Adesanya defend his middleweight title against Sean Strickland in the headline bout.

It's the seventh title defence for the Nigerian, who has a 24-2 record. He'll be the favourite going into the fight, especially since knocking out Alex Pereira in the second round at UFC 287 in April.

American Strickland has lost two of his last four fights, one of which came via a knockout from Pereira in the summer of 2022. Though he does have momentum: he has won his last two bouts, against Nassourdine Imavov in January and Abusupiyan Magomedov in July.

Will it be enough to carry him through against Adesanya?

Hall of Famer Michael Bisping thinks that while Strickland is the underdog, his background makes him dangerous.

"Sean’s had a hard life," Bisping told UFC Fight Week. "He's had a very, very, very tough upbringing, he’s been very open about it, he's spoken about it. He had an abusive father and he saw some shocking, disgusting things so fighting in an Octagon doesn’t bother him. It really, really doesn't.

"I've trained together with Sean many times and we've sparred together for years and years, and he's just as outlandish and just as controversial in the gym as he is at a press conference. The person that you see is the real deal.

"He's going to show up, he's not going to be scared, he's not going to be intimidated. And the thing that makes him dangerous above everything else is that this is his one shot.

"I don't think he’ll be in this position again."

UFC 293 takes place at the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia.

Make sure you know how to watch a UFC 293 livestream by following our guide below.

The best UFC 293 live stream deal in the US

In the US, ESPN+ has the rights to air the UFC 293 live stream featuring Adesanya vs Strickland. It's a pay-per-view event that requires an ESPN+ subscription (from $9.99 a month). There are three ways to watch:

1. Existing annual ESPN+ subscribers can order UFC 293 for $79.99.

2. New ESPN+ subscribers can get a special deal that includes one UFC PPV event (in HD) plus an annual ESPN+ subscription for $124.98.

3. The Disney Bundle, which gets you ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu (with ads) for $12.99 a month. The Disney bundle plus the UFC pay-per-view costs $92.98 in total.

UFC 293 and ESPN+ $124.98 for one year of sport

A UFC 293 PPV isn't cheap ($79.99) but this bundle deal for a little more includes a year's subscription to ESPN+ too. That's a decent saving and includes a truckload of MLB, NHL, college sports and soccer from all over the world. For new ESPN+ subscribers only.

UFC 293 and the Disney Bundle $92.98

It's not a full year of streaming access, like the above, but then it's not only available to new subscribers. You can pick up a month of access to the Disney Bundle (ESPN+, Hulu, Disney Plus) at the same time as your UFC 293 PPV. No contract. Cancel at any time.

UK: UFC 293 live stream – Adesanya vs Strickland

In the UK, UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland is on TNT Sports 1 (formerly known as BT Sport 1) – which means it's not a PPV. Hurrah! TNT Sports costs £29.99 a month as part of Discovery+, or you can take it through your BT, Sky or Virgin Media TV package.

UFC 293| £29.99 a month on TNT Sports through Discovery+

UFC 293 will be live on TNT Sports. You can watch on all manner of devices, including smart TVs, iOS and Android devices, Now set-top boxes, Roku OS and Amazon Fire TV devices. It's a rolling, month-by-month basis as part of Discovery+, which means you can and cancel anytime.

UFC 293 live stream start times

Global UFC 293 start times

UK: Early Prelims - 11.30pm, Prelims - 1am (Sunday), Main Card - 3am

Early Prelims - 11.30pm, Prelims - 1am (Sunday), Main Card 3am USA / Canada (EDT): Early Prelims - 6.30pm, Prelims - 8pm, Main Card - 10pm

Early Prelims - 6.30pm, Prelims - 8pm, Main Card - 10pm Australia: Early Prelims - 9.30am, Prelims - 11am, Main Card - 1pm (Sunday)

Early Prelims - 9.30am, Prelims - 11am, Main Card - 1pm (Sunday) Central Europe: Early Prelims - 12.30am (Sunday), Prelims - 2am, Main Card - 4am

Watch UFC 293 live stream in Australia

UFC 293 PPV Main Event on Kayo Sports for AU$59.95

Aussie fans who want to watch a UFC 293 livestream will need to pay-per-view via Main Event on Kayo Sports. Adesanya vs Strickland costs AU$59.95. The main card is expected to start around 1pm AEST on Sunday, 10th September 2023. Or you can watch one of the many replays at a time that suits you.

Watch UFC 293 live stream in Canada

UFC 293 | UFC Fight Pass ($9.99/month or $95.99/year)

UFC Fight Pass includes all the early prelims and prelims, plus loads of bonus content. It costs $9.99 a month, or you can subscribe for a year and save nearly $24. We know which we would choose.

UFC 293 full fight card

UFC 293 main card – from 3am BST / 10pm ET

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland – middleweight title bout

Tai Tuivasa vs Alexander Volkov

Manel Kape vs Felipe Dos Santos

Justin Tafa vs Austen Lane

Tyson Pedro vs Anton Turkalj

UFC 293 prelims – from 1am BST / 8pm ET

Carlos Ulberg vs Da Woon Jung

Jack Jenkins vs Chepe Mariscal

Jamie Mullarkey vs John Makdessi

Nasrat Haqparast vs Landon Quinones

UFC 293 early prelims – from 11.30pm BST / 6.30pm ET

Mike Diamond vs Charlie Radtke

Shane Young vs Gabriel Miranda

Kevin Jousset vs Kiefer Crosbie

Adesanya vs Strickland: tale of the tape

Name: Israel Adesanya – Sean Strickland

Nationality: Nigeria – United States

Date of Birth: July 22, 1989 – February 27, 1991

Height: 6' 4" – 6' 1"

Reach: 80" – 76"

Record: 24-2-0 – 27-5-0