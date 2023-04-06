How to watch Slasher season 5: live stream Ripper for free from anywhere

Slasher season 5 free live stream

Viewers in the US can watch Slasher season 5 on Shudder and the AMC+ streaming service from Thursday, 6th April. In Canada it's available to watch on Hollywood Suite, and in the UK it's the Shudder Amazon prime Channel you want. Travelling abroad? A VPN will let you watch Slasher season 5 from anywhere – we'll explain how below.

US: Slasher season 5 on AMC+ (7-day free trial) (opens in new tab) or via Sling (opens in new tab)

CA: Slasher season 5 on Hollywood Suite

Slasher season 5 on UK: Slasher season 5 on on Shudder via Amazon Prime Video

Slasher season 5 on on Shudder via AUS: Release date TBC

Release date TBC Watch from overseas with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Slasher season 5 preview

Billed as the most gruesome season of Slasher yet, Ripper transports us back in time to late 19th century Toronto, where a hooded figure known only as "The Widow" is picking off the city's elites with toe-curling precision.

Keen-eyed detective Kenneth Rijkers (Gabriel Darku) has no idea what he's let himself in for when he's called to investigate the grisly death of one of Toronto's power brokers.

If the twisted sadist prowling the dark streets and candlelit corridors wasn't enough of a concern, the overbearing presence of Basil Garvey (Eric McCormack), the tycoon who runs the town and owns Superintendent Isaac Kashtinsky (Daniel Kash) isn't exactly aiding the investigation. That Garvey stands to be The Widow's top prize, the head above the fireplace, is just one further complication.

What could he be so desperate to cover up that he'd be willing to scupper the investigation – and risk the very skin off his own back – for?

Featuring seances, tantalizing clues, close shaves, blood-red herrings and an array of some of the most imaginative methods of murder you're ever likely to see on TV, read on as we explain how to watch Slasher season 5 online from anywhere.

Slasher: Ripper is on Shudder and AMC+ in the US, Hollywood Suite in Canada, and the Shudder Amazon Prime Channel in the UK. Remember: you can watch Slasher season 5 from anywhere with the aid of a VPN (opens in new tab).

When is Slasher season 5 released?

Slasher season 5 premieres on Thursday, 6th April 2023 in the US, with a double-header. There will be eight episodes in total.

US: watch Slasher season 5

In the US, Slasher season 5 will stream on the AMC+ service, which offers new users a 7-day free trial.

Travelling outside the USA? Use a VPN to access AMC+ from anywhere on the planet. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) for this task, since it is by far the best VPN we've tested – and very affordable, too. Full details further down.

The new season of Slasher also airs on Shudder, which you can watch on cable or via Sling (opens in new tab). Again, you'll need to use a VPN to use Sling when travelling outside the good ol' USA.

Watch Slasher season 5 from anywhere

You won't be able to watch Slasher season 5 as normal if you're currently travelling abroad. However, you can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around geo-blocking.

It's a straightforward piece of software that can disguise your location, thereby allowing you to stream Slasher from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN to stream Slasher season 5

Watch the Slasher season 5 trailer

How to watch Slasher season 5 in the UK

Shudder (opens in new tab) is available as an Amazon Prime Channel in the UK, and viewers can watch Slasher season 5 on the service from Thursday, April 6th.

A subscription to Amazon Prime costs £8.99 a month or £95 a year in the UK, but new users get a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab). Prime membership includes free access to Amazon's certain Premier League football live streams, in addition to Prime Video originals such as Rings of Power, plus Prime Music tracks and plenty more besides.

Meanwhile, a subscription to the Shudder Amazon Prime Channel costs £4.99 per month after a 7-day free trial.

Use a VPN to watch Amazon Prime UK from abroad (opens in new tab) while away from home.

How to watch Slasher season 5 in Canada

Slasher season 5 airs on Hollywood Suite in Canada, starting, Thursday, April 6th.

If you have the channel on cable, you'll also be able to stream every episode of Slasher season 5 on Hollywood Suite On Demand.

Can you watch Slasher season 5 in Australia?