Reading and Leeds takes place this weekend [22nd-24th August] and won't be short of incredible artists to listen out for. Not owning a ticket needn't mean you miss out, however – whether on TV, on mobile or online, we will have you covered.

On TV

The BBC will be in attendance at Reading this year (don't worry, it's the same bill as Leeds) to deliver a selection of the best live and recorded performances. And it all kicks off with Greg James and Jen Long on BBC Three on 22nd August.

Tune in at 7pm to catch highlights from the Main and Radio 1 NME Stage – including the likes of Jimmy Eat World, Temples and Blood Red Shoes, in addition to bespoke acoustic performances and yet more best bits from Friday at Reading.

Friday evening coverage continues on BBC Three with Vampire Weekend (8pm), Paramore (9pm) and Queens of the Stone Age (10.30pm), with further highlights included as part of the live broadcasts.

Saturday and Sunday follow a similar pattern: highlights from each day from 7pm, with live coverage to feature Foster the People, Jake Bugg and Arctic Monkeys (Saturday) and Clean Bandit, The Kooks and Blink 182 (Sunday) among others.

You'll also be able to catch highlights of the full weekend on 29th August at 11.05pm on BBC Two. For full details of BBC's TV coverage from the Reading Festival, take a look here.

Online

So, you've missed out on a ticket to Reading and Leeds and now you'll miss BBC Three's coverage on account of having other plans this weekend. It's okay – because everything will be available through the trusty iPlayer following the broadcast.

And that's just if you're catching up. If you have a means of watching BBC Three online – perhaps using a games console or perhaps a streaming stick, for example – you'll be able to tune in and watch what each evening has to offer as it happens.

One of the more interactive elements of this year's festival comes in the shape of BBC Playlister, which has seen DJs including Zane Lowe, Greg James and Dan P Carter share their picks from this year's bill in one handy Spotify playlist.

For more information, the BBC has put together a Reading and Leeds hub page here. Or even follow a dedicated Twitter account from the Beeb...

If you have the BBC iPlayer app, then you can watch BBC Three coverage on the go as it happens, but do watch out for those data costs. You'll also be able to catch up with the best of Reading and Leeds in catch-up mode, should you prefer.

The Spotify app for mobile devices will also let you listen to the Reading & Leeds Festival 2014 playlist – featuring all the picks from the Radio 1 DJs as mentioned above. It's a 59-minute playlist at last count – perfect for Friday morning's commute?

