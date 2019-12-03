How to watch Premier League football live streams on Amazon Prime Video

It's just a few hours until the English Premier League kicks off for its inaugural round of fixtures on Amazon Prime Video. The shopping giant has bought the rights to air two rounds of EPL action. Make sure you know how to watch these Premier League live streams wherever you are.

The fixture list for 3rd-5th December includes a few early Christmas crackers and they're all available to watch in full. Top of the picks has to be Jose Mourinho's return to Old Trafford with Tottenham Hotspur with whom the Portuguese has a 100 percent record so far.

Another mouth-watering contest is the Merseyside Derby where strugglers Everton could really do with a big performance to save their season.

There's a fascinating bottom of the table clash with Southampton vs Norwich. The Saints will be praying that Teemu Pukki hasn't rediscovered his form after the Finn scored his first goal since September. And can Aston Villa dig up another great result, this time against Chelsea who are under pressure for a top four place?

Take a look below and make sure you know how to catch the Premier League on Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch Premier League live streams on Amazon Prime Video in 4K

All of the Prime Video Premier League live streams are available to Amazon Prime members and in 4K resolution too, so long as your TV and other AV equipment can support 4K. If not, you'll be bumped down to 1080p or below according to your kit.

All of the games on 3rd-5th December and 26th-27th December 2019 will be televised on Prime and all you need to do is log into the Prime Video app on your smart TV, mobile phone, tablet, games console or set-top box and select your match. You can also log in using a web browser on a laptop or elsewhere by navigating to the Prime Video website.

If you can't see the live sport available, then make sure you update your device to the latest software version.

Of course, if you're a football fan and not an Amazon Prime member, then your best option is to sign up. Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, so you still get to access all of those Premier League football games even if you don't wish to continue your membership beyond December.

Free 30-day Amazon Prime including Premier League football

Access all 40 Premier League football games over two rounds at the beginning and end of December for free with a 30-day Amazon Prime trial. Prime membership includes next-day delivery, exclusive deal access and Prime Video membership too.View Deal

Amazon Prime membership comes with all sorts of other benefits, not least of which are access to hundreds of other shows on Prime Video and next-day delivery on many of the items on Amazon's retail store.

Once your free-trial is over, then subscription costs are £7.99 per month. If you have already used your Prime Video free trial, then you might want to get someone else in your house to sign up for December 2019's EPL games.

Viewers will be able to pause and rewind games as well as start from kick-off in case you happen to clip the beginning. Full match replays are enabled from midnight on the day of the game.

Download a VPN: Amazon Premier League live stream from abroad

UK Amazon Prime subscribers who are abroad, and wish to stream the Premier League on Prime Video, will find themselves blocked unless they use a VPN. It's only in the UK that Amazon holds the rights for these two rounds of fixtures, so trying to access from elsewhere in the world will not work.

Fortunately, a VPN is a piece of software which masks the identity of your location by providing you with an IP address of another country. In this case, of course, UK Amazon Prime subscribers trying to watch from abroad will need to sign up to a VPN and then use the app (mobile or desktop) to choose a UK IP through which they can watch their Premier League football live stream of choice.

There a plenty of good VPN services to choose from and most are inexpensive, offer 30-day access or longer, free trials, support multiple operating systems and just about every device you can think of (mobiles, laptops, games consoles, TVs, etc).

As a general rule of thumbs, we say you're best off using a paid-for version. One can never be sure of how secure the free VPNs are. Of the VPNs out there, we like:

- ExpressVPN

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets.

- NordVPN

Which comes in at as little as £2.29 per month and features 24/7 assistance

- PureVPN

Which has some brilliant deals periodically. You can take a look at the comparison below.

Fixtures: Premier League live streams on Prime Video

Amazon Prime members will be able to stream all 40 games from both rounds of the Premier League played between 3rd-5th December and 26-27th December 2019.

Each game will be streamed in full as long as you begin between watching while the game is still live. After the final whistle, you'll have to wait until after midnight before you can enjoy the games again.

Highlights packages will be available as well as a stream from the Prime Video’s Goals Centre where you'll be able to watch every goal from every game as they hit the net.

The dates for all of the fixtures are as follows:

Tuesday, 3rd December

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth (7:30pm GMT)

Burnley vs Manchester City (8:15pm GMT)

Wednesday, 4th December

Chelsea vs Aston Villa (7:30pm GMT)

Leicester vs Watford (7:30pm GMT)

Manchester Utd vs Tottenham (7:30pm GMT)

Southampton vs Norwich (7:30pm GMT)

Wolves vs West Ham (7:30pm GMT)

Liverpool vs Everton (8:15pm GMT)

Thursday, 5th December

Sheffield Utd vs Newcastle (7:30pm GMT)

Arsenal vs Brighton (8:15pm GMT)

Boxing Day, 26th December

Tottenham vs Brighton (12:30 GMT)

Bournemouth vs Arsenal (3pm GMT)

Aston Villa vs Norwich (3pm GMT)

Chelsea vs Southampton (3pm GMT)

Crystal Palace vs West Ham (3pm GMT)

Everton vs Burnley (3pm GMT)

Sheffield Utd vs Watford (3pm GMT)

Manchester Utd vs Newcastle (5:30pm GMT)

Leicester vs Liverpool (8pm GMT)

Friday, 27th December

Wolves vs Manchester City (7:45pm GMT)