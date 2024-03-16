How to watch Ireland vs Scotland: live stream Six Nations 2024

Scotland travel to Dublin today with a point to prove after a hugely disappointing performance last weekend. The hosts, meanwhile, need to bounce back after their own defeat and know that victory will be enough to retain the Six Nations title.

Ireland vs Scotland 2024 Six Nations is free to watch, and from anywhere in the world by using a VPN, if you're away from home. The match kicks off at 4.45pm GMT / 12.45 am ET / 3.45am AEDT.

Ireland's last-minute drop goal-loss to England may have been a cruel ending for Andy Farrell’s side but they were far from their best and will want to put things right in front of an expectant home crowd in Dublin. They remain the favorites to win the Six Nations title. Even a draw would be enough to finish top of the table.

The Scots can still win the Triple Crown after securing victories over England and Wales. Despite their searing loss to Italy, they have a squad capable of causing an upset. Gregor Townsend will need the likes of Finn Russell, Duhan van der Merwe and Kyle Rowe to be at their very best.

Free Ireland vs Scotland live streams

This and every Six Nations game will be shown for free in the UK and Ireland.

Don't worry if you've never used a VPN before – it's really easy, and we have full instructions below.

Watch Ireland vs Scotland live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Ireland vs Scotland live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch Six Nations live streams from anywhere in the world.

How to use a VPN to stream Ireland vs Scotland

1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. So for Six Nations rugby, you may wish to choose a server in the UK.

3. Then head over to ITVX on your browser or device and enjoy the free Ireland vs Scotland live stream!

Watch Ireland vs Scotland live stream in Australia

Streaming service Stan Sport has the rights to show every match of the 2024 Six Nations live in Australia. This one kicks off at 3.45am AEDT in the early hours of the morning on Sunday 17th March.

To watch Ireland vs Scotland ad-free you'll need a Basic Stan package ($10 a month) together with its Stan Sport add-on (a further $15).

Out of Australia? Use a VPN to access your local stream when away from home.

Watch Ireland vs Scotland live stream in the USA

NBC's Peacock TV streaming service is the only place to watch this 2024 Six Nations match live in the USA. It starts at 12.45 am ET / 9.45 am PT on Saturday.

Peacock starts at $5.99 a month, or you can pay more to get rid of the ads. In addition to the Six Nations, you'll also be able to watch the likes of EPL soccer, WWE, Premiership Rugby and lots more.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Outside the US? Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a rugby-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad.

Watch Ireland vs Scotland live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch Ireland vs Scotland courtesy of Sky Sport, which is showing every game of the 2024 tournament. This match kicks off at 5.45am on Sunday morning.

Subscribers can also watch online using its Sky Go service.

If you don't already have Sky and don't wish to commit to a full package just for the rugby, then Sky Sport Now offers weekly ($24.99) and monthly ($44.99) passes.

UK or Ireland rugby fan abroad? Live stream this Six Nations game on your home streaming service using a world class VPN.

Watch Ireland vs Scotland live stream in Canada

Specialist sports streaming service DAZN is the place to watch Ireland vs Scotland plus every other game of the 2024 Six Nations live in Canada. This game starts at 12.45am ET / 9.45am PT.

A DAZN subscription will currently set you back CA$29.99 a month or CA$199.99 a year.

Don't forget: Canadian nationals can live stream matches via DAZN when overseas with a VPN.

Watch Ireland vs Scotland live stream in South Africa

To watch Ireland vs Scotland and all Six Nations 2024 fixtures in South Africa, you'll need access to SuperSport. If you can't watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Alternatively, you can get SuperSport channels via the DSTV streaming platform, with plans starting from R129 per month.

This one starts at 6.45pm SAST on Saturday evening.

Watch Ireland vs Scotland live stream in Singapore and Asia

Premier Sports has all the Six Nations action across most countries in Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Ireland vs Scotland starts at 4.45pm GMT, so double check your schedule for the start time in your time zone – in Singapore, for example, kick off is 12.45am on the night of Sunday 17th March.

A monthly pass for Premier Sports will currently set you back US$25.99, but there's a 45% discount to be had if you opt for an annual plan at US$169.99 for a full year.

In addition to the Six Nations, a Premier Sports subscription also gives you access to Heineken Champions Cup, Gallagher Premiership, NRL, URC and Rugby Championship action.

UK expat in Asia? Then use a VPN to watch the free coverage from back home.