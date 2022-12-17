How to watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 from anywhere in the world

Get ready to rock around the Christmas tree, because the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 is here! The concert's star-studded line up includes: Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Charlie Puth, Demi Lovato and Backstreet Boys. The show (recorded last week) will be shown free cable CW this Saturday, 17th December. Make sure you know how watch a Jingle Ball 2022 live stream from outside the US too.

Watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Dates: 8pm ET/PT on Saturday, 17th December US stream: CW / CWTV.com Watch CWTV from abroad with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) Headliners: Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Charlie Puth, Backstreet Boys, The Kid LAROI, AJR, Demi Lovato, Lauv, Ava Max, Dove Cameron, Jax

Didn't make it to Madison Square Garden for the Jingle Ball 2022? You missed a humdinger of a show featuring some of the biggest names in the music business, not to mention a few TikTok superstars.

Lizzo – dressed in a Grinch-inspired outfit – broke out her flute for a brilliant mix of Truth Hurts, Dua Lipa wowed the crowd with New Rules and Cold Heart, her multi-platinum collaboration with Sir Elton John, Charlie Puth got turned the crowd into his personal choir and the Backstreet Boys sent fans wild with huge hits like I Want It That Way. Watch out for a surprise appearance from a 90s legend, too.

The five-hour show will be edited down into an exclusive two-hour holiday special, which is set to be broadcast on The CW Network on 17th December. Read on for how to watch a free Jingle Ball 2022 live stream from anywhere on the planet...

Watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 in the US

(Image credit: The CW Network)

In the US, The CW Network will broadcast the event at 8pm ET/PT on Saturday, 17th December (1am GMT on Sunday morning).

Streamers can watch live online at CWTV (opens in new tab) or through Fubo (7-day free trial (opens in new tab)).

Outside the US right now? You'll need to use a VPN to watch the Jingle Ball 2022 when travelling overseas (opens in new tab) and away from home.

Watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 from abroad with a VPN

You won't be able to access The CW Network or CWTV.com when outside the US. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet, unblocking .websites and streaming services.

As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022

Using a VPN to watch Jingle Ball 2022 is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Jingle Ball 2022, choose 'US' for CWTV.com or Fubo.

3. Then head over to CWTV (opens in new tab) or Fubo (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 live stream!

How to watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 in the UK

It doesn't look like there are any options for UK-based streamers.

Don't forget: US music fans travelling abroad can use a VPN to watch a free Jingle Ball 2022 live stream (opens in new tab) from almost any country.

How to watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 in Australia

Again, it doesn't look like there any streaming options in Australia.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 full line-up

(Image credit: iHeartRadio)

Jingle Ball 2022 line-up (Madison Square Garden, New York)

Dua Lipa

Lizzo

Charlie Puth

Backstreet Boys

The Kid LAROI

AJR

Demi Lovato

Lauv

Ava Max

Dove Cameron

Jax

See iHeartRadio (opens in new tab) for more info.