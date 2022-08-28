How to watch House Of The Dragon episode 2 – The Rogue Prince

House Of The Dragon episode 2 arrives today with the familiar bloodshed and family feuds now well under in Westeros. If you've yet to watch the first instalment, you might not wish to read on. Suffice to saw that you can watch The Rogue Prince, episode 2 House Of The Dragon, on HBO Max in the States and on Sky and Now in the UK. Below you'll find the options for the rest of the world too, including Australia, Canada, New Zealand and India.

Watch House Of The Dragon episode 2 US air date: 28th August, 9pm ET/PT UK air date: 29th August, 9pm BST What channel: HBO / HBO Max (US) | Sky / Now (UK) Watch anywhere with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Set almost 200 years before Daenerys Targaryen was born House of the Dragon episode 1 opened up during the peak of Targaryen power - on the ninth year of reign of Viserys I (Paddy Considine). There's just one problem to solve: his line of succession.

Following the tragic death of the queen and Viserys' only son, the king found himself having to choose between his hot-headed brother Daemon (Matt Smith) - whose is in direct conflict with the Hand of the King - or his daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy). He chose the latter, whilst banishing his brother from the court.

As the last scene sees Daemon stealing one of the 10 adult dragons and leaving King's Landing with his mistress, we can expect a fiery fight for the Iron Throne with the potential to wipe out the Targaryens' stability.

Episode 2 of House Of The Dragon titled The Rogue Prince lands on HBO Max at 9pm ET (2am BST) on Sunday 28th August 2022 and on Sky TV in the UK at 9pm BST on Monday 29th August.

How to watch House Of The Dragon on HBO Max

Although HBO Max is only available in the US, it's relatively simple to access the service from outside the US using a reliable VPN or "Virtual Private Network" allowing you to watch House Of The Dragon on your laptop, smart TV, set-top box or streaming stick.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For HBO Max, you may wish to choose 'US'.

3. Then head over to HBO Max on your browser or device and enjoy watching House Of The Dragon episode 2 online.

Do I need a US credit card for HBO Max?

If you don't have a credit card issued in the US the best option is to use PayPal or subscribe on your iPhone/iPad or Android phone/tablet.

How to sign up to HBO Max without a US credit card:

1. Launch your chosen VPN (opens in new tab) and select US as your country

2. Create a new Apple ID (opens in new tab)/Google account remembering to pick US as your country. (Apple users can use a UK phone number but should head to the Apple ID website (opens in new tab) to sign up, rather than using an app on their device).

3. Use your new Apple ID/Google account to access the US Apple App Store (opens in new tab) or US Google Play Store and download the HBO Max app.

4. Subscribe to HBO Max through the HBO Max app, using PayPal (opens in new tab) (this can be a UK account) as your method of payment.

5. Bingo! You should now be able to sign in to your HBO Max account from any device.

Fun fact: you can use this method to subscribe to other US streaming services, including Hulu and Peacock TV, as well as the (cheaper) US versions of Disney+ and Netflix.

Can I watch House Of The Dragon in the UK?

Yes. House Of The Dragon, episode 2, The Rogue Prince airs on Sky and Now on Monday 29th August – the day after it airs on HBO in the US. Episode 2 will air at 9pm BST on Sky Atlantic.

Don't forget: UK nationals travelling in the US right now can watch HBO Max from abroad with a VPN (opens in new tab). Instructions above.

Australia, New Zealand, Canada, India: Watch House of the Dragon, episode 2

While HBO and Sky will take care of broadcasting House Of The Dragon episode 2 in most territories, there are other broadcasters for the series in Australia and New Zealand.

Australia

Binge (opens in new tab) is the streaming service to sign up to in Australia to watch House Of The Dragon episode 2 and the rest of the series. Binge starts at $10 per month for the SD version but you can go HD for $18. All episodes air on Mondays.

New Zealand

You can watch House Of The Dragon on the Neon streaming service (opens in new tab) in New Zealand. It's $17.99/month for the HD version (or $12.99 for SD) but there's a there's a 7-day free trial to enjoy before you need to pay to continue.

Canada

In Canada, you can watch House Of The Dragon on the Crave streaming service (opens in new tab). It's $19.99 per month and the show airs at 9pm ET/PT each Sunday, just like in the States.

India

House Of The Dragon airs on Disney+ Hotstar (opens in new tab) in India.