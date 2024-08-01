Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: price leaks, release date rumours, possible features and more

Google's wireless earbuds haven't set the world alight. That's hardly surprising – with its fingers in so many pies, Google has perhaps spread itself a little thin, so improving sound quality in its relatively minor range of wireless earbuds probably isn't top of its agenda. Samsung has the same problem, picking up a string of three-star reviews for the Galaxy Buds line. Yet Apple has managed it, with the five-star AirPods Pro 2.

Google will be hoping its next pair can improve on the three stars meted out to the original Pixel Buds Pro. So far, leaks have hinted as to the buds' design and price, but we'll use our extensive industry knowledge to fill in the gaps.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: price leaks

According to one leak, we're looking at a substantial price hike. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are said to cost £219 / $229 (around AU$430). So says Dealabs (via 9to5Google), which previously leaked the price of the Google Pixel 9 smartphone and Pixel Watch 3.

That's £20 / $30 pricier than the launch price of the Pixel Buds Pro. Though given the originals can now be picked up significantly cheaper (£129 / $129 / AU$299), the sequels will have their work cut out to justify the higher price.

If that launch price is on the money – no pun intended – the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will be cheaper than the Sony WF-1000XM5, which are the best wireless earbuds around. But given that the Sonys have been out a while and are often discounted, they'll likely be around the same price or cheaper than the Pixel Buds Pro 2. The same is true of the Apple AirPods Pro 2. So Google will face some stiff competition in that section of the market.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

One leak states that the French release date will be 22nd August. That's nine days after the Made By Google event, where the earbuds are likely to launch alongside the Pixel 9 and the Android 15 mobile operating system.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: design rumours

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

We also have some leaked photos to go on, although as these aren't officially verified we can't be 100 per cent sure they're genuine. But they certainly look like the real deal.

The leak – courtesy of Android Headlines – shows the Pixel Buds Pro 2 in four colours: grey, pink, black and green. The case looks a bit bulkier than the original, with a cutout that could be either for a lanyard or a speaker for the Find My Device feature. The case is otherwise unchanged, while the buds themselves have some new additions.

Firstly, they have wing tips. While a lot smaller than the Pixel Buds A-Series' wing tips, they are definitely there, and should hopefully help the buds stay in your ears (we noted that the Pixel Buds Pro didn't sit right in any of our reviewers' ears).

Secondly, the grilles are more prominent. These will likely be used for the ANC and transparency modes.

(Image credit: 9to5 Google)

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: expected features

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

At present, there's not much to go on regarding possible features for the Pixel Buds Pro 2. But they will undoubtedly build on their predecessor's feature set.

The Pixel Buds Pro are very much Google's take on Apple's AirPods, in that some of their features are exclusive to users of Google's Pixel smartphones. Pixel phone users get spatial audio with head tracking and all controls built into the operating system, whereas those with other-brand Android phones can access most of the same features (bar spatial audio) via an app. No iOS app makes the Pixel Buds Pro a non-starter for iPhone users, as you can't update the firmware or access the settings. Given the fierce competition in the wireless earbuds market, we can't see this changing for the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

The original Pixel Buds Pro have a feature set broadly comparable with the AirPods Pro 2, but it's the efficacy that's lacking. The noise cancellation suffers next to Apple's range-toppers, and the call quality also needs work, particularly in windy conditions. Fingers crossed Google can fix these and give us a few tasty extra features at the same time.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: early verdict

Google hasn't scored a five-star pair of earbuds since the Pixel Buds A-Series in 2021. Its buds aren't particularly bad, it's just that the competition is so fierce that it needs to do more to stay competitive. A lot more.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 look promising, but doubts remain if Google can elevate itself to the level of Apple's earbuds, or remain languishing along with Samsung. We'll update this page as more leaks and rumours emerge.

