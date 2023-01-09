Georgia vs TCU live stream: how to watch the College Football Playoff National Championship game online and on TV

It all comes down to this as Texas Christian University take on University of Georgia for the national championship tonight in Los Angeles. TCU's magical season has seen them become the first unranked team in the College Football Playoff era to end the term playing for the national championship. They'll nevertheless have to beat the odds once more for a Hollywood ending against a Georgia side that are clear favourites to claim the crown.

College football fans in the US can watch Georgia vs TCU on ESPN. In the UK it's on BT Sport. Read on for the full details of how to watch the national championship game without cable, and online and on TV from wherever you are in the world.

Georgia vs TCU live stream Date: Mon 9th Jan 2023 Tip off: 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT / 12.30am GMT (Tue) / 11.30am AEDT (Tue) Location: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles US streams: Sling TV (opens in new tab) / FuboTV (free trial) (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) UK streams: BT Sport 1 | BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab) Australia stream: Kayo Sports (opens in new tab)

The Horned Frogs booked their place in this showpiece final with a 45-51 win over the No. 2 ranked Michigan in an absorbing Fiesta Bowl on Saturday that saw a 44-point third quarter.

Georgia come into the clash as clear favourites, but were below their best as they were made to hold on for a 42-41 comeback win over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, with the edge-of-the-seat action ultimately decided by a missed 50-yard field goal by OSU. On paper this year's showpiece final looks something of a mismatch, but can TCU's underdog spirit prevail once more?

The College Football Playoff National Championship final takes place on Monday at 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT. Full details on how to watch just below.

Watch a Georgia vs TCU live stream in the US

ESPN has the rights to the College Football Playoff National Championship between TCU and Georgia.

If you have access to ESPN through your cable package, then you're good to go. Kick-off is set for 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT on Monday, January 9.

Cord-cutters can stream ESPN via Sling TV Orange or on FuboTV.

Subscription to Sling TV Orange (which covers ESPN) costs $40 a month. FuboTV comes with more channels and starts at $69.99. You can pick up a 7-day FuboTV free trial (opens in new tab).

Outside the States? Remember: US nationals will need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access Sling when travelling overseas. Details below...

Watch TCU vs Georgia from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant TCU vs Georgia rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Georgia vs TCU you may wish to choose 'USA' for Sling TV.

3. Then head over to Sling TV (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Georgia vs TCU live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch a TCU vs Georgia live stream in the UK

BT Sport 1 is the channel to head to watch TCU vs Georgia in the UK, with coverage starting at 12am in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Not a BT subscriber? Try BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab).

For just £25 a month, the monthly pass lets you watch TCU vs Georgia live, via an app, without tying you into a lengthy contract.

Watch a TCU vs Georgia live stream in Australia

Gridiron fans in Oz can catch the College Football Playoff National Championship – TCU vs Georgia – on Foxtel. Another, cheaper option is Kayo (opens in new tab), Australia's top sports streaming service.

Kayo is offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial (opens in new tab). After that, membership costs from $25 a month.

Kayo is only available within Australia but you can access your Kayo account from overseas using a VPN (opens in new tab). Details just above.

TCU vs Georgia live stream in Canada

College basketball fans in Canada can watch TCU vs Georgia on TSN and TSN Direct. TSN's streaming service costs $7.99 for 24 hours access, $19.99 for the month or $99.95 for six months (prices quoted are before tax).

Again, you'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch TSN Direct when travelling outside of Canada.