France vs Scotland live stream — how to watch the Rugby World Cup warm-up for free

Rugby fans in France can watch a FREE France vs Scotland live stream on TF1. The Rugby World Cup warm-up – part of the Summer Nations Series – will be on Amazon Prime in the UK. Full details on how to watch a France vs Scotland live stream down below – use a VPN to tune in from anywhere.

France vs Scotland kick off is at 8.05pm BST on Sunday, 12th August.

France vs Scotland: preview

France take on Scotland for the second successive weekend after falling to a 25-21 defeat last Saturday at Murrayfield. The hosts had trailed 21-3 at half-time but produced a stirring second-half display with tries from Darcy Graham, Pierre Schoeman and Dave Cherry securing a thrilling victory.

Scotland will now travel to the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne hoping to produce another dynamic display as they continue their preparations ahead of their World Cup opener against South Africa in Marseille next month.

Gregor Townsend’s team showed plenty of grit, determination and no shortage of skill against France last weekend, especially when prop Zander Fagerson received a red card in the 51st minute. Despite being reduced to 14 men, Scotland roared back to claim a deserved win, with captain Finn Russell particularly impressive.

For France, even in defeat there were positives. Coach Fabien Galthie named a youthful side in Edinburgh and would have been delighted with the opening 40 minutes, especially the performances of centre Emilien Gailleton and winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey – both of whom are just 20 years old.

Even without a host of star names, Les Bleus still carried threats across the pitch and may well choose to select a more experienced side in front of a home crowd in Saint-Étienne. Superstar scrum-half Antoine Dupont may well return to the starting XV, as could experienced centre Gael Fickou and first-choice fly-half Romain Ntamack.

FREE France vs Scotland live stream

Rugby fans in France can watch Scotland vs France for FREE on TF1 (provide they accept cookies and provide an email address).

Kick-off is set for 9.05pm CEST on Saturday evening.

On holiday or travelling outside of France? Use a VPN to watch TF1 from anywhere in the world. Details just below.

If you're abroad right now, you might not be able to watch the rugby as you would if you were at home, as the service will detect your location based on your IP address, and may automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) will help you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet and can set your device to appear as if it's anywhere in the world.

Using a VPN to stream TV from abroad is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is one of the best VPNs.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For France vs Scotland, you could choose 'France' for TF1.

3. Then head over to TF1 on your browser or device and watch the FREE France vs Scotland live stream!

UK: Watch France vs Scotland live stream

Viewers in the UK can watch all of the Summer Nations Series, including France vs Scotland on Amazon Prime Video. Membership starts at £5.99 a month. It also offers a free 30-day trial of its full £8.99 a month package.

Kick-off for this fixture is at 8.05pm on Saturday.

Away from the UK? Watch your usual stream from anywhere with NordVPN.

Australia: Watch France vs Scotland live stream

Rugby fans in Australia can watch every game of the Summer Nations Series, including France vs Scotland, on Stan Sport.

A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Remember: you'll need to use a good VPN to access your Stan account from outside of Oz.

USA: Watch France vs Scotland live stream

In the USA, rugby fans can watch every game of the 2023 Summer Nations Series, including France vs Scotland on dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby.

A monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150.

Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be streamed on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

If you already use FloRugby but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Summer Internationals live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Kick-off for this game in the States is at 3.05pm ET / 12.05pm PT.

NZ: Watch France vs Scotland live stream

Sky Sport in New Zealand is the home of the Summer Nations Series for the Kiwis. You'll find all the games there, including France vs Scotland.

Kick-off for Kiwis for this fixture is at 6.05am NZST on 13th August.

If you don't already have Sky Sport as part of your TV package, you can subscribe to the Sky Sport Now streaming platform on a more temporary basis. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month.

New users get a 7-day free trial. Away from New Zealand? Use a top-rated VPN to watch from anywhere.

South Africa: Watch France vs Scotland online

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch the Summer Nations Series, with the network showing every game, including Sunday's France vs Scotland showdown.

Kick-off in South Africa for this fixture is at 9.05pm SAST.

Subscribers can also watch matches via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.