England vs Germany live stream and how to watch the 2022 UEFA Nations League

The UEFA Nations League group stage comes to an end for England and Germany as the old rivals meet under Wembley's famous arch. Can the Three Lions restore some pride after relegation? The game kicks off at 7.45pm BST (2.45pm ET) on Monday 26th September. It's free-to-air in both the UK and USA. Make sure you know how to watch an England vs Germany live stream for free wherever you are.

England vs Germany live stream Date: Monday 26th September Kick off: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET Venue: Wembley, London Free live stream: Channel 4 (opens in new tab) (UK) | FSN (opens in new tab) (USA) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month) US stream: Fox Sports 1 (via Sling/FuboTV)

England's 1-0 defeat to Italy on Friday night means relegation from the top tier of the UEFA Nations League, so there's nothing but pride to play for under Wembley's arch on Monday night. Giacomo Raspadori's goal was enough to send Gareth Southgate's side to Group B, but with the World Cup just weeks away, this will be a good chance for the England boss to get one last look at his squad.

Germany's hopes of progressing to the finals ended when they lost at home to Hungary, but Hansi Flick's side are safe from the drop. Ádám Szalai scored the only goal of the game, putting the Magyars on course for an unlikely victory in Group A3. Die Mannschaft dominated possession but didn't have a shot on target until just before half time, with Thomas Müller's equaliser disallowed for offside. Can they sign off with a win here?

The big match kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Monday 26th September at Wembley. Follow our guide on how to watch an England vs Germany live stream for free wherever you are in the world.

Watch an England vs Germany free live stream

UK fans can watch on Channel 4 (opens in new tab), which is now home to all of England's Nations League football games. In the States, you can watch an England vs Germany free live stream on Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab).

Away from home?

Watch an England vs Germany free live stream from abroad using a VPN. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details just below.

Watch an England vs Germany live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant England vs Germany live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the England vs Germany match, you may wish to choose 'UK' for All4.

3. Then head over to All4 (opens in new tab)on your browser or device and enjoy the England vs Germany live stream.

UK: England vs Germany live stream

Channel 4 (opens in new tab) has the exclusive rights to show England vs Germany and the rest of England's UEFA Nations League games live in the UK. It's also the new home for all of the Three Lions' European qualifiers.

England vs Germany is also available via the Channel 4 website and All 4 on-demand service, which has apps for iOS, Android, PlayStation, Xbox, Windows, YouView, Roku, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Freeview Play, Now TV, Sky and Virgin Media.

Channel 4 is free for anyone with a TV licence, but it's ONLY available within the UK, so make sure you've got your VPN (opens in new tab) handy if you're stuck abroad.

USA: England vs Germany live stream

England vs Germany is free-to-air on the Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab) website in the USA. Just head over and watch the game in full for free.

It's also possible to watch the game on Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports Plus, as well as the Fox Sports website by logging in with your cable details. Coverage begins at 2am ET / 11pm PT with kick-off at 2.45am/11.45pm.

If you don't have cable, you can sign-up to a cable-cutting service to get instant access to watch the game through services like Sling and FuboTV. But remember that you can watch the game for free on Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab) as well.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV England vs Germany live stream (opens in new tab)

Catch England vs Germany and many of the Premier League 2022/23 matches on NBC and USA Networks with the Sling TV Blue package. Grab a your first month at a discount. After the first month, you'll pay just $35 a month and there's no contract, so you can cancel at any time.

(opens in new tab) FuboTV 7-day free trial Watch England vs Germany (opens in new tab)

FuboTV brings access to England vs Germany plus a host of Premier League matches on cable channels like NBC and USA Network but without any long contracts or cable installation. It's an instant connection and there's also a 7-day free trial.

Australia: England vs Germany live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the UEFA Nations League, including England vs Germany for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month. The service also serves up live Premier League football every weekend, so it's a great option for soccer fans.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: England vs Germany live stream

Those in Canada (opens in new tab), Germany, Austria, Japan and Switzerland can catch the action on sports streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab) which offers fairly low monthly prices and lots of live sport.

The price will depend on your region but the service also promises access to many other sports including UFC, F1 and other domestic and continental football competitions. Well worth a try.

(opens in new tab) England vs Germany with DAZN $20 per month (opens in new tab)

DAZN has the rights to the UEFA Nations League in much of Europe and Canada along with the F1, UFC, boxing and many other sports. Try it for a month, contract-free. Cancel at anytime.

UEFA Nations League fixtures - Matchday 6

All games kick off at 7:45pm BST unless otherwise stated

Monday 26th September

Group A3

England vs Germany

Hungary vs Italy

Group B3

Montenegro vs Finland

Romania vs Bosnia & Herzogovina

GROUP C4

Gibraltar vs Georgia

North Macedonia vs Bulgaria

Group D2

San Marino vs Estonia

Tuesday 27th September

Group A2

Switzerland vs Czech Republic

Portugal vs Spain

Group B1

Republic of Ireland vs Armenia

Ukraine vs Scotland

Group B2

Albania vs Iceland

Group B4

Sweden vs Slovenia

Norway vs Serbia

Group C2

Greece vs Northern Ireland

Kosovo vs Cyprus