England vs Australia rugby live stream and how to watch the 2024 Autumn Nations Series

England and Australia clash in the second weekend of the 2024 Autumn Nations Series with each side hunting a much-needed moral-boosting victory. Kick off is scheduled for 3.10pm GMT. Fans can watch the Autumn Nations Series live streams from anywhere with a VPN. Here's how to catch the England vs Australia live streams from wherever you are in the world.

England have won four of the past five meetings with the Wallabies, yet both arrive at the Allianz Stadium in Twickenham off the back of a three-match losing streak.

Steve Borthwick has shown faith in the same starting XV that lost so agonisingly last weekend against New Zealand. The impressive Marcus Smith remains at 10, while back row forward Ben Curry drops out of the 23 in place of rapid winger Ollie Sleightholme.

Australia are playing their first international since a forgettable Rugby Championship, in which they lost five out of six. Yet head coach Joe Schmidt can now call on the powerful running of rugby league convert Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, who starts in the No. 13 jersey.

Every Autumn Series match including England vs Australia is live on TNT Sports in the UK and can be streamed via Discovery Plus. If staying up late Down Under you can catch the match live on Stan Sport. And rugby fans up early in the US can tune into all the action on Peacock TV.

How to watch England vs Australia live in the UK

Discovery+ logo on black background (Image credit: Discovery+)

TNT Sports has the rights to show the Autumn Nations Series 2024 in its entirety.

You can subscribe to TNT Sports to your Sky package for £25 a month or your BT broadband package for £20 a month (it's a rolling one-month contract).

Finally, you can stream TNT Sports live on the DiscoveryPlus.com website. Premium (inc. TNT Sports) costs £30.99 a month.

The England vs Australia build-up starts at 2pm GMT on TNT Sports 1 ahead of kick-off at 3.10pm.

Watch England vs Australia live in the USA

Peacock TV logo on yellow background (Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Peacock TV has bagged the rights to show every Autumn Nations rugby game this November, including Saturday's England vs Australia live stream.

Kick off time is at 10:10 a.m. ET / 7:10 a.m. PT.

Rugger fans in the States can sign up to Peacock TV from $7.99 a month, with tons of TV and sport thrown in for a relatively affordable sum – including a hatful of Premier League matches.

The American streaming service is blocked in the UK – but Americans visiting Blighty can use a VPN – NordVPN is the most affordable, reliable option right now – to access Peacock from abroad.

England vs Australia live stream in Australia

Stan Sport logo on blue background (Image credit: Stan Sport)

Stan Sport has the rights to the Autumn Nations 2024 rugger in Australia. You'll need a Stan subscription plus the Stan Sport add on to watch England vs Australia. Total cost? AU$25 per month, which is not too shabby.

Don't forget to use a VPN to watch Stan Sport when travelling outside of Australia.

How to watch England vs Australia from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription? You can still watch England vs Australia live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

Nord VPN deal: Grab up to 70% off

NordVPN, which you may have seen advertised on TV, radio or internet, is one of the safest and speediest VPNs when it comes to streaming and unblocking streaming services. Prices are affordable, too, which is a real bonus for sports fans. Especially if you snag this tasty discounted deal.

Not used a VPN before? It's all quite straightforward:

1. Sign up NordVPN using the deal above to get the discount.

2. Install the NordVPN app on your device.

3. Hit 'connect' and then select your virtual location – whether it's the UK, US, Australia or more far-flung location.

4. Head to your usual streaming service and voila, the service will think that you're back at home. This tricks works with BBC iPlayer as well, FYI if you're a Brit abroad.

5. NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. So you can always sign up, give it a go, and then cancel.

Autumn Nations Series 2024 – fixture list & TV times

(Image credit: Autumn Internationals)

All times GMT

Friday 8th November 2024

8.10pm - Ireland vs New Zealand

Saturday 9th November 2024

3.10pm - England vs Australia

5.40pm - Italy vs Argentina

8.10pm - France vs Japan

Sunday 10th November 2024

1.40pm - Wales vs Fiji

4.10pm - Scotland vs South Africa