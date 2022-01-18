Egypt vs Sudan live stream and how to watch AFCON 2022 for free

Mo Salah's Egypt can secure a place in the knockout stage of AFCON 2022 by avoiding defeat against a currently winless Sudan on Wednesday – but the Falcons of Jediane must come away with all three points to have any hope of avoiding an early flight home. Make sure you know how to watch an Egypt vs Sudan live stream from anywhere using a VPN.

Egypt vs Sudan – 2022 AFCON live stream Date: 7pm GMT, 19th January 2022 Venue: Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Cameroon FREE streams: Sling |FuboTV (US free trials) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN UK stream: Now (£34/month) US stream: beIN Sports ($20/month) Aus stream: beIn Sports (via Kayo Sport)

Group D was always going to be tough to call, with two of African football's heavyweights fighting it out for top spot. Nigeria will win that battle with a draw against Guinea-Bissau, but you wouldn't bet against both teams reaching the latter stages of this year's AFCON.



Sudan's only hope of qualification is as one of the four best third-placed teams, which seems like a tall order given the opposition but isn't impossible with the standings in other groups. With only one goal scored in the competition so far, though, they'll certainly need to find their shooting boots.



Ready to watch the greatest African footballers on the planet? Make sure you know how to watch an Egypt vs Sudan live stream at the 2022 African Cup of Nations from anywhere.

Watch Egypt vs Sudan for free

In the UK, BBC iPlayer will live stream 10 games. These include: two quarter-finals, both semi-finals and the 2022 AFCON final on 6th February. Unfortunately it does not include Egypt vs Sudan.

In the USA, beIN Sports has the rights to all the games. Sling provides streaming access to beIN for $35 a month and new users a get a free 3-day trial. The channel is also covered by FuboTV in the States which has a free trial too.

Remember to use a VPN to access your local streaming service when travelling overseas.

In Australia, Optus will stream every game live. Subscription costs just AU$14.99 a month (around £8 / $11) and also includes access to Premier League football at the same time.

In Italy, Discovery has secured the rights to the African Cup of Nations 2022. The games will stream live on Discovery+. Subscription costs from €7.99 a month.

Again, you'll need to use a VPN to access your local streaming service when outside your home country.

Watch Egypt vs Sudan from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant AFCON 2022 rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, and saves you money! What's not to love?

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the AFCON, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for Optus or 'USA' for Sling and Fubo free trials.

3. Then head over to Optus, Sling or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the African Cup of Nations live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Egypt vs Sudan live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to all 52 games of the 2022 African Cup of Nations, including Egypt vs Sudan. Sky subscribers can watch for free.

Not a subscriber? You can watch the game with a Now Sports Pass (£10 a day or £34 a month).

It's also worth noting that the BBC has the rights to show 10 games live in the UK. These include: two quarter-finals, both semi-finals and the final.

Remember: you'll need to use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer when travelling outside the UK.

Egypt vs Sudan live stream in the USA

beIN Sports also has the rights to show every game of the 2022 African Cup of Nations, including Egypt vs Sudan, live in the USA.

Subscription prices depend on your cable provider, but cord cutters can tune into beIN Sports via fuboTV and Sling. Better still, Sling is offering new users a free 3-day trial so you can try before you buy.

Streaming service Fanatiz looks like it could be another cheap way to stream the African Cup of Nations 2022 in the States. Subscription costs just $7.99 a month.

Egypt vs Sudan live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, it's beIn sports that has the rights to all the AFCON 2022 fixtures. You can sign up direct for $20 per month but a better deal is to go with Kayo Sports ($25/month) which brings access to all the beIn Sports channels plus a wealth of other sporting events. There's a 14-day free trial to Kayo Sports, so you can take a look for yourself.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Egypt vs Sudan live stream in South Africa

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch Egypt vs Sudan at the 2022 African Cup of Nations in South Africa. The online sports channel will broadcast all the games live via the DStv satellite platform. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any local sports bar.

African Cup of Nations 2022 schedule & kick-off times

All times GMT

GROUP STAGE:

Wednesday 19th January 2022

Group D - Egypt vs Sudan - 7pm

Group D - Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria - 7pm

Thursday 20th January 2022

Group E - Ivory Coast vs Algeria - 4pm

Group E - Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea - 4pm

Group F - Gambia vs Tunisia - 7pm

Group F - Mali vs Mauritania - 7pm

ROUND OF 16:

23rd – 25th January 2022

QUARTER FINALS:

29th – 30th January 2022

SEMI FINALS:

2nd – 3rd February 2022

FINAL:

6th February 2022