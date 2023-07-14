Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev live stream — how to watch the Wimbledon semi-finals for free online

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev live stream

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev live stream is FREE to watch on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport in the UK, and on 9Now in Australia. In the US, you can stream via and ESPN Plus subscription or by watching the Tennis Channel, available via cord-cutting services Sling or FuboTV. Use a VPN to watch your local Wimbledon free stream from anywhere, if you are away from home.

Alcaraz vs Medvedev – Wimbledon 2023 semi-final preview

Since suffering a hiding at the hands of Carlos Alcaraz in March, Daniil Medvedev has regrouped, won a Masters 1000 title and climbed back up the rankings, and he's now on his best ever Wimbledon run. Could it be that that brutal run-in with the 20-year-old world No.1 has inspired him to greater heights?

The Russian was briefly seen as a rival to Novak Djokovic, but Alcaraz's meteoric rise put Medvedev firmly in the backseat. Now, at the age of 27, he is in danger of becoming yesterday's man without ever really getting going. However, his displays at the All England Club over the past fortnight have shown a quiet determination. His hard-fought victory over Chris Eubanks was one of the matches of the tournament.

It's a first Wimbledon semi-final for Alcaraz too, though seeing as the Spaniard has only ever played at SW19 twice before, this can be seen as natural progress. He was taken apart by Medvedev on his Wimbledon debut two years ago, back when the balance of power was very different.

Alcaraz was a wildcard and the world No.75, and the interactions between Medvedev and the crowd were more memorable than the tennis itself. Clearly wound up by a lack of support from the stands, Medvedev cupped his ears in their direction throughout, and as the slight underdog he'll be hoping for a little more backing from the Centre Court faithful this time.

The serve and volley worked wonders for Alcaraz at their recent meeting at Indian Wells. If Medvedev is able to make a fast start though, the Spaniard has shown a tendency to get skittish early doors. Read on and we'll show you how to watch Alcaraz vs Medvedev live stream in this Wimbledon 2023 semi-final free online.

Free Alcaraz vs Medvedev at Wimbledon 2023 semi-final live stream

Good news, UK tennis fans! Wimbledon 2023 will be shown live across the BBC – you name the match on almost any court, and the BBC will show it, including this semi-final between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev.

Matches will be on BBC One and BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website in HD, with coverage lasting from roughly 11am BST until close of play, plus daily highlights show Today at Wimbledon. You won't miss a point.

UK tennis fans, whether at home or abroad, can use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from anywhere to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev in the Wimbledon 2023 semi-final.

Watch Alcaraz vs Medvedev at Wimbledon 2023 in Australia

If you're in Australia, Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service will cover much of the Wimbledon 2023, including this semi-final between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev, live and for free.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Local streaming service Stan Sport will also provide paid live coverage of Wimbledon 2023 live stream, plus plenty of football, rugby and other sports besides.

To begin with, there's a Stan 7-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Australians can watch Wimbledon, including Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev in this semi-final, live and free on Channel 9 / 9Now.

Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev at Wimbledon 2023 in US

Tennis fans in the US can watch a Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev live stream on the Tennis Channel, which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV, and on ESPN Plus, also available through a subscription.

Sling currently is offering new customers 50 percent off their first month and there's a free-trial of FuboTV too. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

ESPN+ is a streaming-only service that carries a wealth of top sports content including MLB, NHL, MLS, Top Rank Boxing events and Grand Slam tennis as well as FA Cup soccer. You can subscribe to it on its own or as part of the Disney Bundle along with Hulu and Disney Plus.

Of course, ESPN+, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad.

Alcaraz vs Medvedev start times

Global Alcaraz vs Medvedev start times

UK: 3.30pm

Central Europe: 4.30pm

USA (EDT/PST): 10.30am / 7.30am

Australia: 12.30am

New Zealand: 2.30am