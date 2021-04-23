Carabao Cup final live stream: how to watch Man City vs Spurs in the EFL Cup in 4K and for free

You won't find many stranger Carabao Cup Finals than this one. This was supposed to be either the beginning of Manchester City's assault on a famous quadruple or Jose Mourinho's defiant trophy win for Spurs. But with City reeling from an FA Cup exit and Ryan Mason in charge for the Lilywhites, it's not that the form book is out of the window. There is no form book for this. There is no window either. Make sure you know how to watch a Carabao Cup Final live stream in 4K and for free wherever you are in the world.

Tottenham have a win and a little good feeling under their belt heading into this game. It may not have looked entirely convincing against Southampton on Wednesday but a goal from Gareth Bale and the feel of freedom on the pitch will go a long way. Harry Kane is the obvious doubt but the real concern for Mason and Spurs will be whether they can keep their expressive football ideals and still have a chance at keeping City's deadly players from finding Lloris's net.

The 'home' team for the afternoon will have their own star player to sweat on. Kevin de Bruyne is a doubt for the Citizens but the smart money is still on the Sky Blues who managed to best Bournemouth, Burnley, Arsenal and Manchester United on their way to the final.

Spurs had a bye in the 3rd Round and took out Frank Lampard's Chelsea on penalties with only Championship sides Stoke City and Brentford to worry about after. Still, could caretaker manager Mason be their Juande Ramos 13 after their last taste of League Cup glory?

It's a 4.30pm BST kick-off (11.30am ET). Read on to find out how to watch a Carabao Cup Final live stream wherever you are in the world.

The Carabao Cup Final is a paid-for even in the UK and other places too but there are free trials to take advantage of and enjoy a free live stream.

Those in Canada, Austria, Spain, Germany, Andorra, Italy, Spain, San Marino and Switzerland can catch the action on sports streaming service DAZN which offers a free trial as well as some fairly low monthly prices.

The length of trial and price will depend on your region but the service also promises access to many other sports including UFC, F1 and other domestic and continental football competitions. Well worth a try.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch DAZN from abroad as if you were back at home in Canada or those selected European countries.

Watch Carabao Cup Final live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Carabao Cup Final rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle.

here are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch the Carabao Cup Final in 4K

Manchester City vs Tottenham will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD on Sunday. It's the last of these which offers 4K coverage.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Carabao Cup Final live stream with a Now TV day pass (£9.99) or a monthly pass (£33.99). Keep your eyes open for occasional discount as well as the option of the Now TV Mobile Month Pass which offers mobile device access for just £5.99 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch the Carabao Cup Final with a Sky Sport subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

US: Carabao Cup Final live stream

ESPN is the Carabao Cup rights. You can catch the Manchester City vs Tottenham Wembley final on EPSN+ which can be viewed through the EPSN+ app on all good smart platforms.

Subscription to EPSN+ costs just $5.99 per month or $13.99 per month as part of a triple threat with Disney+ and Hulu which represents an excellent deal for a tonne of sports and entertainment content.

AUS & NZ: Carabao Cup Final live stream

If you're prepared for some pretty early starts, you can watch the Carabao Cup Final in Australia and New Zeland on beIN Sport. The subscription service has the rights to show Manchester City vs Tottenham, with the game kicking off at 1.30am AEST and 3.30am NZT. It should be finishing up in time for your cornflakes.

If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your TV package for a small fee. If not, you can subscribe to beIN Sports and watch on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer. Even better, beIN offers a free two week trial. You can cancel it at any time. If you don't cancel, it automatically renews at a cost of $19.99 per month.

You can also get BeIn through Kayo which includes a 14-day free trial.

What time is the Carabao Cup Final?

All kick-off times are in BST (UK)

Sunday 25th April

4.30pm: Carabao Cup Final - Manchester City vs Tottenham