Australia vs South Africa live stream and how to watch the 2022 Rugby Championship for free

Having lost 48-17 to Argentina last time out, Wallabies coach Dave Rennie will want to keep the pressure on the table-topping Pumas with a third-round win against world champions South Africa in Adelaide. Who will triumph in this battle of the giants? We'll find out when Australia vs South Africa kicks off at 6.30am BST.

Aussies can watch a free live stream on 9Now

Australia vs South Africa live stream Date: Saturday 27th August 2022 Kick off: 6.30am BST / 1.30am ET / 3.30pm AEST Venue: Adelaide Oval, Australia Free stream: 9Now (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)

South Africa haven't managed to beat the Wallabies in their own backyard since 2013, and after a win and a loss against New Zealand, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has made two changes to his line-up for today's clash. Warrick Gelant replaces Jesse Kriel on the wing, while Faf de Klerk returns at scrumhalf after missing the previous game due to a concussion. Jaden Hendrikse drops to the bench alongside new additions Elton Jantjies and Frans Steyn.

Australia won both meetings with South Africa at last year's Rugby Championship, but after a bruising defeat to Argentina in San Juan, the Wallabies coach has made five personnel changes to his starting XV this time out. Reece Hodge, Allan Alaalatoa, Matt Philip, Noah Lolesio and Hunter Paisami all come into a team that'll want to maintain the home side's 100 percent winning record when playing in the South Australian capital.

Rugby fans in Australia can watch an Australia vs South Africa live stream free on 9Now.

Watch an Australia vs South Africa free live stream

Aussies can watch Australia vs South Africa (and all of Australia's Rugby Championship home games) for free on 9Now (opens in new tab).

Away from home? You'll need to use a VPN to access 9Now without being location-blocked (opens in new tab).

Watch an Australia vs South Africa live stream from abroad using a VPN

Watch an Australia vs South Africa live stream in the USA

FloRugby (opens in new tab) has the rights to the 2022 Rugby Championship in the States. Subscription costs $30 a month or $150 a year.

Not cheap, but you do get access to live streams of every RC match, including Australia vs South Africa, plus replays, results, team and athlete rankings and breaking news.

Watch an Australia vs South Africa live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to the 2022 Rugby Championship, including this Saturday's clash between Australia vs South Africa. Check out today's best Sky TV deals.

Even without a full Sky subscription, fans can enjoy an Australia vs South Africa live stream with a Now day pass (£12) or monthly pass (£34). Make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

Watch an Australia vs South Africa live stream in South Africa

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch the 2022 Rugby Championship in South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here (opens in new tab). Failing that, head to any local sports bar to watch a South Africa vs Australia live stream.

One of the biggest African online sports channels, DStv also shows live FA Cup, Champions League and La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

2022 Rugby Championship schedule

All times British Summer Time

Round 3 – 27th Aug 2022

6.30am: Australia v South Africa (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide)

8.45am: New Zealand v Argentina (Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch)

Round 4 – 3rd Sept 2022

8.05am: New Zealand v Argentina (FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton)

10.35am: Australia vs South Africa (Allianz Stadium, Sydney)

Round 5 – 15th & 17th Sept 2022

15th, 10.45am: Australia vs New Zealand (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne)

17th, 8.10pm Argentina vs South Africa (Estadio Jose Amalfitani, Buenos Aires)

Round 6 – 24th Sept 2022

8.05am: New Zealand vs Australia (Eden Park, Auckland)

4.05pm: South Africa vs Argentina (Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban)