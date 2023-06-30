7 wireless earbuds deals to look out for – and our price targets for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is only a couple of weeks away which means many of you will be doing all the relevant prep required to bag yourself a bargain, whether you’re on the hunt for a heavily discounted TV or a super saving on some hi-fi separates.

If the history of Prime Day has taught us one thing, though, it’s that you can expect a number of wireless earbuds deals to choose from. Amazon is awash with pairs of Bluetooth buds, whether you want a cheap pair to just throw in your bag or a more premium pair to entertain you during a weekend stroll.

This is why I've picked out a few pairs below that I think it’s worth keeping an eye on in the build-up to and during the Prime Day sales (that’s over the 11th and 12th July, just in case you’d forgotten).

All the pairs I've picked are five-star performers so their abilities and sonic qualities are more than up to scratch. Remember they’re fantastic products irrespective of if they’re on offer, although if you do stumble across a saving that can sweeten the deal then I'm sure you won't complain.

Some of these models have been discounted before - they might have a track record of being discounted during Prime Day (or Black Friday) and I think there’s a good chance this could happen again.

Alternatively, Prime Day 2023 might be the first opportunity to spot a decent saving on a relatively new pair that’s only been around a few months. I've also made a note of the prices we tested them at and the prices I've seen them drop to, just to give you some added context so you can make an informed purchasing decision. Happy Shopping!

Cheap and cheerful: Earfun Air

(Image credit: EarFun)

Reviewed at £55

Now £30

Lowest ever price £30

Prime Day target £30

On the hunt for a cheap and cheerful Prime Day deal? The Earfun Air wireless earbuds are one pair I'd be keeping an eye on. They only cost £55 when we originally tested them and we thought they were a steal thanks to their waterproof design, seven-hour battery life and punchy, entertaining sound. At the time of writing, they're down to £30, which is around as low as I've seen them. Realistically, I'm not sure they'll drop much further, maybe by £5, so now might be as good a time to buy as any.

Brilliant battery life: Sony WF-C500

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Reviewed at £90

Now £59

Lowest ever price £49

Prime Day target £49

The entry-level Sony WF-C500 earbuds are another excellent budget option. They’ve also been around for over a year now, which means they’ve been subject to a handful of price drops in that time. We first reviewed them at £90 shortly after their launch in January 2022 and since then the price has settled around the £60 mark. A fine discount in itself. If they dip under the £50 mark, which they have done a couple of times (most recently around Black Friday 2022), then I'd consider that a cracking deal.

Sensational value: Sony WF-C700N

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Reviewed at £100

Now £99

Lowest ever price £87

Prime Day target £80

A relative newcomer to the wireless earbuds scene, we first reviewed the Sony WF-C700N after they launched back in April 2023, ahead of their May on-sale date. They’re a step up in sound quality from the WF-C500 and add active noise-cancelling to the equation. We haven’t seen much in the way of a discount since then, but that doesn’t mean there won't be money shaved off during Prime Day. Personally, if they drop to around £80 or under, I think it makes them a bit of no-brainer.

Award-winning all-rounders: Sony WF-1000XM4

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Reviewed at £250

Now £185

Lowest ever price £155

Prime Day target £150

Generally speaking, pricing for these Award-winning Sony earbuds has been up and down ever since Black Friday 2022. The WF-1000XM4 are around the £190-£199 mark at the moment, but I have seen them dip as low as £155 in the build-up to Prime Day. It’s worth bearing in mind that there is the possibility that their successors, the Sony WF-1000XM5, might launch at some point this year. This could result in the price coming down further, but there’s obviously no guarantee. My gut feeling is they’re probably going to level out around the £150 mark, or perhaps just below.

Ideal for iPhone users: Apple AirPods Pro 2

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Reviewed at £249

Now £224

Lowest ever price £224

Prime Day target £220

It can be hard to find deals on Apple products at the best of times and the AirPods Pro 2 are no exception. Apple’s excellent wireless earbuds have come down a little since their launch in September 2022 but we are only talking around £20. More recently, they have dropped by £25, although whether we’ll see extra discounts during the Prime Day sale remains to be seen. If not, my feeling is that the price is more likely to drop further in the build-up to Black Friday.

Amazing noise-cancelling: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

(Image credit: Future)

Reviewed at £280

Now £279

Lowest ever price £229

Prime Day target £239

Arguably the best noise-cancelling earbuds currently on the market, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II do demand a price premium. But we think their stunning sound quality and ANC skills are worth every penny. I’ve seen the price drop as low as £229 earlier in the year, but that’s been the exception rather than the rule. If they drop to around £239 or less, then I would consider that a great saving given their price history.

Superb for running: JBL Reflect Flow Pro

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Reviewed at £160

Now £130

Lowest ever price £99

Prime Day target £99

Looking for a deal on a pair of earbuds for exercise and running? This five-star pair from JBL should be on your radar. The Reflect Flow Pro deliver a likeable, full-bodied sound and come with an IP68 rating which means dust and water shouldn't be a problem. They also provide fins that help keep them in place during exercise. Originally tested at £160, the price has come down over time to around the £130 mark. They have spent time at £99, though, which I think would be a great price to snap them up at during the Prime Day sales.