This Wireworld effort has a nice look to it: a plain-looking plastic body matched with ostentatious plugs.

Its construction is mostly sturdy, the plugs on our test unit felt a little loose.

This cable is very good at preserving the energy of a recording. It has good dynamic range and a bold sound.

Listening is a fun experience, although longer sessions may be a little tiring. It’s less organised, but this doesn’t make it any less enjoyable.

Overall the Nova 6 is like an up-and-coming band: the performance is not quite refined enough, but its energy is refreshing.

See all our digital cable reviews

Follow whathifi on Twitter

Join whathifi on Facebook