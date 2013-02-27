Going for the tidy approach, the Off the Wall Skyline 750 encourages you to hide your cables.

That metal column even includes a four-way power adaptor: once you're all plugged in, a metal plate screws on and hides everything. It's not good for those who like to play with connections, but as cable management goes, we think it's a clever and elegant solution.

Sonically, we were disappointed when we put our reference system on top. It sounded bright, with a lot of emphasis on treble. Our kit produced less detail, and its presentation was less spacious than when used on other racks.

Not one for the audiophiles then, but if you care more about looks, this might suit.

