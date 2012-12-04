Trending

Toshiba 23RL933B review

This small-screen smart TV is ideal for the bedroom Tested at £230

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

With BBC iPlayer included, it's an ideal choice for the bedroom

For

  • Plenty of connections
  • Full set of smart features
  • Easy-to-watch picture

Against

  • Colour palette and white handling could be better

The Toshiba 23RL933B is one if the few small-screen TVs to boast a full set of smart features, including BBC iPlayer – and for that, it's to be commended. Given that a likely place for these TVs is in the bedroom, and that the BBC has reported large spikes in iPlayer use around bedtime, it’s a no-brainer to include it on a small-sized telly.

Aside from the BBC's ubiquitous catch-up app, the Toshiba Places hub also includes the Acetrax movie-streaming service, Aupeo! online radio, news apps, Facebook, Twitter… the list goes on. It's a class act.

Of course, a TV must also display broadcast footage, so that's how we begin our test. After initial set up with a THX Optimizer Blu-ray (the Toshiba's controls offer quite fine adjustment, but it did take us rather a long time to dial-in the settings), we start things off with old favourite Homes Under the Hammer on BBC One in standard-def.

Toshiba 23RL933B: Picture quality
Colours are slightly shifted to the yellow end of the spectrum, which can make whites look a little off, and can have a knock-on effect when it comes to skin-tones.

Likewise, there’s an art to balancing the backlight control with the brightness: too much of either and white areas lose all their detail (and there isn’t an awful lot to begin with).

Toshiba 23RL933B

On to DVD, and the news is far better. There's more detail here, in fact, than with the Philips 22PFL3517T/12, and skin-tones are more accurate. Check out the remaster of Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, and the starry backdrop is vivid and stable, while textures are rendered nicely.

Time to rev up a Blu-ray, and it’s off to the Isle of Man with TT: Closer To The Edge. Here, again, the picture is slightly off in white tone, but there's plenty of detail to dark areas.

It's not the strongest performer when it comes to overall contrast. But the Toshiba makes up for it with its easy-to-watch picture. It’s not as smooth as we'd like, but that's a minor quibble.

Toshiba 23RL933B: Connectivity
It's pretty well-sorted for connections, too: round the back are two HDMIs, composite inputs, component in, SCART, a PC input and an optical digital audio output, while round the side is another HDMI input, a headphone socket and a USB port.
We like the Toshiba. It has a fantastic set of smart features – and with a bit more attention paid to that all-important colour palette and white-handling, it would be a shoo-in for five stars.

See all our TV Best Buys

Follow whathifi on Twitter

Join whathifi on Facebook

Specifications

View All

General Information

Product SeriesRL933
Product NameToshiba 23RL933B
Product Model23RL933
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.toshiba.co.uk
Brand NameToshiba
Product TypeLED-LCD TV
ManufacturerToshiba
Manufacturer Part Number23RL933B

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports3

Energy and Performance

Energy Efficiency ClassA
Standby Power Consumption300 mW
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption45 W

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand18.3 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate5 kg
Width with Stand54.8 cm
Weight Approximate4.60 kg
Height with Stand38.8 cm
Width54.8 cm
VESA Mount Standard100 x 100
Depth4.8 cm
Height34.2 cm
Dimensions34.2 cm (H): 54.8 cm (W): 4.8 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesDigital Noise Reduction
Streaming ServiceBBC iPlayer
Aspect Ratio16:9
Backlight TechnologyLED
Horizontal Viewing Angle178°
Internet AccessYes
PC StreamingYes
Electronic Program GuideYes
Vertical Viewing Angle178°
Screen Size58.4 cm (23")

Network and Communication

EthernetYes

Audio

RMS Output Power10 W
Sound SystemDolby Digital Plus

Video

Digital TunerDVB-C (MPEG4)
Motion Interpolation Technology100 Active Motion Rate
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Package Contents
  • 23" Smart LED TV
  • Remote Control
  • 2 x Batteries
  • Instruction Manual
  • Stand

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year