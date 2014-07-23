Trending

Sony KD-55X8505B review

Sony shows that you don’t need to pay a fortune to get a good 4K TV Tested at £2100

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict



For

  • Sharp picture across the board
  • Lovely colours
  • Plenty of subtlety

Against

  • Blacks could be better
  • Smart interface is not as comprehensive as rivals

The Sony X85 series is the company’s entry-level 4K TV range. It sits below the higher-end X9 and flagship X95 series, and comes in 65in, 55in and 49in variants.

This KD-55X8505B is one of the more affordable 4K TVs around. Better still, it’s rather good, even if it doesn’t look as flashy as its big brothers.

Design

The stand takes the form of two small feet instead of the traditional pedestal. Why? So you can move them, to suit your rack.

You can have the feet in the middle, or at each end of the screen. They’re sturdier than they look.

Go round the back and you’ll find a generous set of connections: four HDMI 2.0 inputs and three USBs.

Legacy inputs include component and SCART. There are both Freeview HD and satellite tuner options. Internet comes in wired and wi-fi options.

You also get a small camera for Skype calls.

Interface

We’re big fans of Sony’s new smart TV portal. It’s a mature, neatly laid out interface.

The main categories of TV, Movie, Music and Apps are divided into panels, and navigation is intuitive.

The new Discover feature gives quick access to favourite and most-used services, while recommending related content.

The Social View button presents a scrolling Twitter feed at the bottom of the screen. Sony’s app offering is fairly strong: there’s still no sign of ITV Player or 4oD, but you get BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Amazon Prime Instant and Netflix – and while on the subject of Netflix, we’re pleased to see this TV offers HEVC decoding.

That means you can stream Netflix in 4K, if your connection is up to it – 15-20mbps is recommended.

Performance

With 4K, the Sony looks lovely. The picture is superbly detailed and very sharp – edges are nicely defined without being overly etched.

We hook up an ethernet cable and stream a few episodes of Breaking Bad: the desert looks suitably grainy, while Walter White’s beard is finely drawn.

Colours are rich, but skin tones remain convincing. We won’t go as far as to call the palette natural, however.

It’s a bit too punchy for that, but it never feels unrealistic.

The depth of the black levels is the weak point here. It’s far from disastrous but it never gets properly dark, and very dim scenes suffer.

We’d recommend turning on the Black Corrector setting, which helps a bit. Time for a bit of Full HD with a Blu-ray of Skyfall.

The picture is nicely upscaled and the colours are just as nicely handled, even if the Samsung UE55HU7500 has the edge on detail and subtlety.

Motion is fine for the most part, with only a hint of judder during panning shots. We tend to turn off as much additional processing as we can, but we’d recommend putting Motionflow on low.

This keeps the picture smooth but with enough subtlety that James Bond doesn’t look unnaturally etched. 3D pictures are good: bright enough, with minimal crosstalk issues.

The passive 3D glasses are comfortable, but the sense of depth isn’t as convincing as from the active-shutter offerings of the KD-65X9005B.

Stepping down to standard definition, the performance is similar. There’s an inevitable bump in grain and fall in sharpness, but it’s a perfectly serviceable picture as we watch Andy Murray crash out of Wimbledon on BBC One.

The audio performance is average for a flatscreen TV. The sound is spacious enough, but without the large speakers of the X9 range it sounds a little thin.

Sony follows the recent trend by offering two remote controls – a standard stick, which is nicely laid out and easy to use, and a minimal One-Flick remote with a touch pad, although the latter is not very intuitive.

Verdict

We really like the Sony KD-55X8505B. It’s an attractive TV with a good set of features and an enjoyable performance.

The competition, though, is very strong.

Specifications

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
CI+Yes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Energy and Performance

Energy Efficiency ClassB
Standby Power Consumption300 mW
Energy Consumption per Year193 kWh
Maximum Resolution3840 x 2160
Operating Power Consumption139 W

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand28.5 cm
Width with Stand123.2 cm
Height with Stand78.5 cm
Width123.2 cm
Depth6.6 cm
Height74.1 cm
ColourSilver
Dimensions74.1 cm (H): 123.2 cm (W): 6.6 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesPicture and Picture (PAP)
Aspect Ratio16:9
3D Type3D
Backlight TechnologyLED
Internet AccessYes
Horizontal Viewing Angle178°
Smart TVYes
WebcamYes
3D TechnologyPolarized
PC StreamingYes
Electronic Program GuideYes
Vertical Viewing Angle178°
Screen Size139.7 cm (55")

General Information

Product LineBRAVIA
Product NameSony KD-55X8505B
Product ModelKD-55X8505B
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.sony.co.uk
Brand NameSony
Product TypeLED-LCD TV
ManufacturerSony Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberKD-55X8505B

Network and Communication

EthernetYes
Wireless LANYes

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W
Sound SystemDolby Digital Plus

Video

Digital TunerDVB-T (MPEG4)
Motion Interpolation TechnologyMotionflow XR 200
Video Signal Standard4K UHDTV
Scan Format2160p

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Package Contents
  • BRAVIA KD-55X8505B LED-LCD TV
  • Wireless Subwoofer
  • MHL Cable
  • 3D Glasses
  • Wall mount

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year