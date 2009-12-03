The MM 60s look like Sennheiser's PX 100s with a mic/control unit attached.



That's how they sound, too: open, balanced, controlled and detailed, with plenty of bass weight and depth.



They're open-backed, so a little anti-social on the train or bus, but if that's not how you commute, their all-round listenability makes them an easy recommendation.



The presence of Grado's iGrados means the PX 100s are rated at four stars, but Grado doesn't make 'phones with built-in mics, so we're happy to award the MM 60s the full five.

